Home
/
Watertown, FL
/
1380 E Duval St
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:27 PM
1 of 5
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1380 E Duval St
1380 East Duval Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1380 East Duval Street, Watertown, FL 32025
Amenities
pet friendly
all utils included
recently renovated
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Palm Ridge Corner Apartments - Property Id: 292635
Completely renovated small studio apartment now available for rent!
Starting at $699 a month (or $180/week) with all utilities included - cable television too!
Ask us about our Summer special & Deposit Downpayment plan!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/292635
Property Id 292635
(RLNE5827858)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1380 E Duval St have any available units?
1380 E Duval St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Watertown, FL
.
What amenities does 1380 E Duval St have?
Some of 1380 E Duval St's amenities include pet friendly, all utils included, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1380 E Duval St currently offering any rent specials?
1380 E Duval St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1380 E Duval St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1380 E Duval St is pet friendly.
Does 1380 E Duval St offer parking?
No, 1380 E Duval St does not offer parking.
Does 1380 E Duval St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1380 E Duval St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1380 E Duval St have a pool?
No, 1380 E Duval St does not have a pool.
Does 1380 E Duval St have accessible units?
No, 1380 E Duval St does not have accessible units.
Does 1380 E Duval St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1380 E Duval St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1380 E Duval St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1380 E Duval St does not have units with air conditioning.
