1380 E Duval St

Amenities

pet friendly all utils included recently renovated microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Palm Ridge Corner Apartments - Property Id: 292635



Completely renovated small studio apartment now available for rent!



Starting at $699 a month (or $180/week) with all utilities included - cable television too!



Ask us about our Summer special & Deposit Downpayment plan!

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/292635

Property Id 292635



(RLNE5827858)