Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

31 Patton Dr.

31 Patton Drive · (813) 321-0166
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

31 Patton Drive, Warrington, FL 32507
Bel-air

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 31 Patton Dr. · Avail. now

$1,095

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1274 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
accessible
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
Beautiful 4/2 located in Pensacola, Fl! - Come take a look at this beautiful 4 bedroom 2 bath home located just 5 miles from NAS Pensacola and Downtown Pensacola. This home features a large yard, tile flooring throughout, 4 spacious bedrooms, a fenced in backyard, and an awning over the front porch. Come tour it today before it's gone!

Application fee is $50.00 per adult, pet fee $250 per pet (maximum of 2 pets)
Rental Requirements:
Income must be 3 times the rent amount

No Evictions
No landlord collections
No utility collections
No Aggressive Breed Dogs

If credit is BELOW 620, a double security deposit may be required.

If negative information is found in any category, the application is subject to denial.

Palm Island Property Management does not discriminate based on: race, color, religion, marital status, national origin, sex, sexual orientation, familial status, disability or source of income. We comply with all federal, state and local Fair Housing Laws.

(RLNE4839024)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 31 Patton Dr. have any available units?
31 Patton Dr. has a unit available for $1,095 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 31 Patton Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
31 Patton Dr. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 31 Patton Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 31 Patton Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 31 Patton Dr. offer parking?
No, 31 Patton Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 31 Patton Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 31 Patton Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 31 Patton Dr. have a pool?
No, 31 Patton Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 31 Patton Dr. have accessible units?
Yes, 31 Patton Dr. has accessible units.
Does 31 Patton Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 31 Patton Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 31 Patton Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 31 Patton Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.
