31 Patton Dr.

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly accessible

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible

Beautiful 4/2 located in Pensacola, Fl! - Come take a look at this beautiful 4 bedroom 2 bath home located just 5 miles from NAS Pensacola and Downtown Pensacola. This home features a large yard, tile flooring throughout, 4 spacious bedrooms, a fenced in backyard, and an awning over the front porch. Come tour it today before it's gone!



Application fee is $50.00 per adult, pet fee $250 per pet (maximum of 2 pets)

Rental Requirements:

Income must be 3 times the rent amount



No Evictions

No landlord collections

No utility collections

No Aggressive Breed Dogs



If credit is BELOW 620, a double security deposit may be required.



If negative information is found in any category, the application is subject to denial.



Palm Island Property Management does not discriminate based on: race, color, religion, marital status, national origin, sex, sexual orientation, familial status, disability or source of income. We comply with all federal, state and local Fair Housing Laws.



