Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:22 PM

84 Talon Court

84 Talon Court · (850) 361-4178
Location

84 Talon Court, Walton County, FL 32459

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 8-K · Avail. now

$1,800

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1588 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
This spacious three bedroom, two and half bath townhouse is ideally located between Sandestin and Highway 30A in South Walton, and is just a short walk away from the bay and a short drive from the beach. You will also love using the barbecues on your large 18x8 private covered patio.Each townhouse has a one car garage and paver driveway. You'll find tile flooring in the foyer, kitchen and downstairs powder room as well as 9 foot ceilings on the first floor, complete with decorative crown molding. The living room has upgraded prewiring for media surround sound. The kitchen features 42 inch maple wood cabinetry, granite counter tops, granite breakfast bar, and stainless steel appliances including a refrigerator with ice maker. The master bath has a garden tub perfect for relaxing after a

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 84 Talon Court have any available units?
84 Talon Court has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 84 Talon Court have?
Some of 84 Talon Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 84 Talon Court currently offering any rent specials?
84 Talon Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 84 Talon Court pet-friendly?
No, 84 Talon Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Walton County.
Does 84 Talon Court offer parking?
Yes, 84 Talon Court offers parking.
Does 84 Talon Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 84 Talon Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 84 Talon Court have a pool?
No, 84 Talon Court does not have a pool.
Does 84 Talon Court have accessible units?
No, 84 Talon Court does not have accessible units.
Does 84 Talon Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 84 Talon Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 84 Talon Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 84 Talon Court does not have units with air conditioning.
