Last updated April 4 2020 at 6:33 AM

73 Christian Drive

73 Christian Drive · (850) 865-9070
Location

73 Christian Drive, Walton County, FL 32459

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,000

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1535 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
Wonderfully kept end-unit town home in fabulous community available MAY 1ST. This 3br, 2.5bth & (1) car garage home has a premium location backing up to the community clubhouse, pool, workout room & extra parking! Home is in excellent condition holding spacious bedrooms (all upstairs), granite kitchen countertops & custom cabinets. The 8'ft doors throughout create a larger feel & being an end unit, this added extra windows to the home. (1) car-garage is a plus w/a double drive so you can park side by side. Partially fenced in backyard add some privacy & for your guests, the extra parking for community is just steps away. All appliances EXCEPT for Washer & Dryer are included. Security deposit matches 1st months rent & pets are case by case. If allowed, there is a pet fee required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 73 Christian Drive have any available units?
73 Christian Drive has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 73 Christian Drive have?
Some of 73 Christian Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 73 Christian Drive currently offering any rent specials?
73 Christian Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 73 Christian Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 73 Christian Drive is pet friendly.
Does 73 Christian Drive offer parking?
Yes, 73 Christian Drive offers parking.
Does 73 Christian Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 73 Christian Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 73 Christian Drive have a pool?
Yes, 73 Christian Drive has a pool.
Does 73 Christian Drive have accessible units?
No, 73 Christian Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 73 Christian Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 73 Christian Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 73 Christian Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 73 Christian Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
