73 Christian Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse gym parking pool garage

Wonderfully kept end-unit town home in fabulous community available MAY 1ST. This 3br, 2.5bth & (1) car garage home has a premium location backing up to the community clubhouse, pool, workout room & extra parking! Home is in excellent condition holding spacious bedrooms (all upstairs), granite kitchen countertops & custom cabinets. The 8'ft doors throughout create a larger feel & being an end unit, this added extra windows to the home. (1) car-garage is a plus w/a double drive so you can park side by side. Partially fenced in backyard add some privacy & for your guests, the extra parking for community is just steps away. All appliances EXCEPT for Washer & Dryer are included. Security deposit matches 1st months rent & pets are case by case. If allowed, there is a pet fee required.