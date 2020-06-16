112 Bay Magnolia Ln

Amenities
Bay Magnolia Lane - Property Id: 143225
Adorable cottage on a quiet street located in walking distance from The Bay and North Beach Tortilla Co. restaurants. Easy access to 30A, Sandestin and PCB, this house is in a low-traffic neighborhood at the southern base of the 331 Bridge. Large lot with live oaks and backyard entertaining space. Perfect for small family or young professional. 3 bedrooms, 2 baths with tile throughout. Washer, dryer and additional refrigerator located in the 1-car garage.
- Includes detached 12X15 Studio with A/C and power
- New HVAC
- New Refrigerator, Dishwasher and Range
- Newly painted interior and exterior
- New Bahama shutters
- Large backyard with wooden deck and raised gardening beds
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/143225
Property Id 143225
(RLNE5929902)