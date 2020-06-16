112 Bay Magnolia Ln

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher dogs allowed garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Bay Magnolia Lane - Property Id: 143225



Adorable cottage on a quiet street located in walking distance from The Bay and North Beach Tortilla Co. restaurants. Easy access to 30A, Sandestin and PCB, this house is in a low-traffic neighborhood at the southern base of the 331 Bridge. Large lot with live oaks and backyard entertaining space. Perfect for small family or young professional. 3 bedrooms, 2 baths with tile throughout. Washer, dryer and additional refrigerator located in the 1-car garage.

- Includes detached 12X15 Studio with A/C and power

- New HVAC

- New Refrigerator, Dishwasher and Range

- Newly painted interior and exterior

- New Bahama shutters

- Large backyard with wooden deck and raised gardening beds

