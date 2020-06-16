All apartments in Walton County
Home
/
Walton County, FL
/
112 Bay Magnolia Ln
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:16 PM

112 Bay Magnolia Ln

112 Bay Magnolia Lane · (850) 714-4607
Location

112 Bay Magnolia Lane, Walton County, FL 32459

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2 baths, $2500 · Avail. now

$2,500

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1800 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Bay Magnolia Lane - Property Id: 143225

Adorable cottage on a quiet street located in walking distance from The Bay and North Beach Tortilla Co. restaurants. Easy access to 30A, Sandestin and PCB, this house is in a low-traffic neighborhood at the southern base of the 331 Bridge. Large lot with live oaks and backyard entertaining space. Perfect for small family or young professional. 3 bedrooms, 2 baths with tile throughout. Washer, dryer and additional refrigerator located in the 1-car garage.
- Includes detached 12X15 Studio with A/C and power
- New HVAC
- New Refrigerator, Dishwasher and Range
- Newly painted interior and exterior
- New Bahama shutters
- Large backyard with wooden deck and raised gardening beds
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/143225
Property Id 143225

(RLNE5929902)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

