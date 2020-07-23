Apartment List
30 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Wallace, FL

1 Unit Available
Berry Place
5987 Dunridge Dr
5987 Dunridge Drive, Wallace, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1657 sqft
Gorgeous home in gated Stonechase subdivision. - Tile entry. Great room with hardwood floors, cathedral ceiling, plant ledges & ceiling fan. Kitchen/dining combination with tile floor.
Results within 5 miles of Wallace

1 Unit Available
Berry Place
5533 Mill Race Circle
5533 Mill Race Circle, Pace, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,175
2540 sqft
Like New Home in Desired Pace Mill Creek - Check out this wonderful craftsman styled home in Pace Mill Creek! As you approach the front door, you will notice the large porch suited for space to relax and enjoy the surroundings.

1 Unit Available
9095 Irongate Blvd.
9095 Iron Gate Blvd, Santa Rosa County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
2025 sqft
9095 Irongate Blvd.

1 Unit Available
Berry Place
5432 Turbine Way
5432 Turbine Way, Pace, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,675
2300 sqft
Walking Distance to Dixon Elem and Sims Middle - Take advantage of this great 4 bedroom PLUS Formal Dining Room/ 2 Bathroom with nearly 2300 sq ft in Pace Mill Creek.

1 Unit Available
4964 W SPENCER FIELD RD
4964 West Spencer Field Road, Pace, FL
2 Bedrooms
$795
925 sqft
Vinyl sided, one story 2 bedroom apartment in Pace! Located off West Spencer Field Rd. in the heart of Pace. This desired location is near schools and shopping! Tiled floors throughout with no carpet.

1 Unit Available
4696 KEYSER LN
4696 Keyser Lane, Pea Ridge, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1404 sqft
THIS IS THE ONE, GREAT FOR SMALL FAMILY. 3 BEDROOM 2 BATH HOME WITH TILE THROUGHOUT HOME EXCEPT OFFICE/DEN AREA. SCREENED 15X10 PATIO. NO INDOOR SMOKERS. PETS OK WITH OWNERS APPROVAL. TENANT TO VERIFY SCHOOL DISTRICT.

1 Unit Available
5246 PEACOCK DR
5246 Peacock Dr, Santa Rosa County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$675
700 sqft
Super Cute Duplex located in Milton ~ Off Hwy 90 and Spencer Field Rd~ Inside features 700 sq.ft. of living space. NO carpet in the entire home! Living room ~ Eat in Kitchen with fridge and stove! Water/sewer and lawn care is included in rent.

1 Unit Available
Berry Place
4574 Belvedere Circle
4574 Belvedere Circle, Pace, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
2450 sqft
Pace, Dixon, 4/2, Covered patio, Sprinklers - GREAT LOCATION!! A Fabulous 4 bedroom/ 2 bath within walking distance to Dixon Primary, Pace High School, and the public library.

1 Unit Available
4639 SANTA ROSA DR
4639 Santa Rosa Drive, Pace, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1578 sqft
Check out this charming brick home located in Pace~ Close to HWY 90, restaurants and shopping! Hardwood and laminate flooring throughout ~ Kitchen is a nice size with lots of cabinets and includes a fridge, stove, and dishwasher~ Formal dining and
Results within 10 miles of Wallace
4 Units Available
Majestic Oaks
7840 Lilac Ln, Ferry Pass, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,297
1059 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,439
1271 sqft
Southwest of the N. Davis/290 intersection, Majestic Oaks has an abundance of open space. Asymmetrical apartments are beautifully designed. Amenities include gym, pool, playground, clubhouse, business center, guest parking, bbq pits and dog park.
1 Unit Available
Park on the Square
9009 University Pkwy, Ferry Pass, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,070
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcoming pet-friendly complex with a dog park, internet cafe and round-the-clock maintenance. Air-conditioned units have been recently renovated. Across the street from Florida State University College of Medicine.
8 Units Available
Avalon Apartments
8800 Pine Forest Rd, Ensley, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,070
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
1159 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,440
1386 sqft
Provides easy access to I-10. Oversized kitchen with black appliances in every apartment. Leisure amenities include a putting green, swimming pool, basketball court and fitness center. Cyber cafe and club room also on the premises.

1 Unit Available
8660 Figland Avenue
8660 Figland Avenue, Ensley, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1106 sqft
Here is a cute 3 bedroom, 2 bath home that has been remodeled with new luxury vinyl plank flooring, paint, and appliances. In door washer/dryer hooked up with outdoor storage.

1 Unit Available
9565 Sunnehanna Boulevard
9565 Sunnehanna Blvd, Ferry Pass, FL
2 Bedrooms
$925
900 sqft
Here's a cute 2 bedroom, 1 bath unit close to UWF that's been remodeled with new new floors and paint, and stainless appliances. There is a large laundry room and fireplace.

1 Unit Available
Pine Forest Estates
229 Man O War Circle
229 Man O War Circle, Gonzalez, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,325
2532 sqft
Here is a well-maintained 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home with over-sized two car garage and sparkling screened-in pool sitting on more than an acre of property in the Ransom/Tate school district.

1 Unit Available
6288 Mohawk Trl
6288 Mohawk Trail, Bagdad, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1214 sqft
6288 Mohawk Trl Available 08/21/20 Charming 3 Bedroom - Large Lot - View in 3D (https://my.matterport.

1 Unit Available
5856 Magnolia Bend Blvd
5856 Magnolia Bend Boulevard, Milton, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1682 sqft
5856 Magnolia Bend Blvd Available 07/28/20 Milton 2 story, 3/2.5, 1633 sq.ft. - Take advantage of this 1633 sq.ft, 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home in the new subdivision of Magnolia Bend.

1 Unit Available
10021 Chemstrand Rd., Unit 11
10021 Chemstrand Rd, Ensley, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$750
884 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently remodeled 2BR/1BA Mobile home - Come join this newly forming community of mobile homes in the convenient Chemstrand Rd location.

1 Unit Available
Berry Place
4439 LILLY CIR
4439 Lilly Circle, Pea Ridge, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1536 sqft
FRESHLY PAINTED WITH NEW CARPET TO BE INSTALLED THIS 3BR/2BA CUL DE SAC HOME ON A LARGE, FENCED LOT IS BEING PREPARED NOW FOR AN AUGUST MOVE IN. EASY ACCESS TO AVALON BLVD/I10 AND HWY 90. OPEN FLOOR PLAN.

1 Unit Available
4109 E JOHNSON AVE
4109 East Johnson Avenue, Ferry Pass, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1040 sqft
Adorable 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home located in NE Pensacola, close to I-10, Davis Hwy, shopping, schools and more!! Featuring over 1000 sqft of living space with 1 car carport and fenced backyard.

1 Unit Available
Springhead Homes Sites
554 E JOHNSON AVE
554 East Johnson Avenue, Ensley, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1325 sqft
Cute Ranch Style Brick home ~ Recently REMODELED~ NE Pensacola, Close to 9 Mile Rd. and minutes to I-10. Over 1300 sq.ft. of living space with large fenced in backyard and storage shed.

1 Unit Available
5176 WESTPORT DR
5176 Westport Drive, Santa Rosa County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1460 sqft
Convenient to both bases, this modern brick home was constructed in 2000 and features a popular split floor plan. Tired of your basic white wall rental home? This home has been decorated with contemporary paint colors.

1 Unit Available
9650 HILLVIEW RD
9650 Hillview Drive Road, Ferry Pass, FL
2 Bedrooms
$900
1100 sqft
Nice 2 bedroom, 2 bath townhouse conveniently located off Nine Mile Road in a quiet subdivision near Target Shopping Center. Near Baptist Medical Park and UWF. Pets ok with owner approval and non refundable pet fee. Lawn maintenance included.

1 Unit Available
6165 BROAD WING CT
6165 Broad Wing Court, Milton, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1604 sqft
Beautiful brick home close to shopping, dining, great schools, military base and much more. 3 spacious bedrooms and 2 bathrooms with a fireplace and fenced backyard. Pets on approval with a $250 fee per pet. Available for September 1st.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Wallace, FL

Finding an apartment in Wallace that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

