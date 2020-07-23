Apartment List
/
FL
/
wallace
/
apartments with hardwood floors
Last updated July 23 2020 at 3:36 AM

10 Apartments for rent in Wallace, FL with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Wallace renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, partic... Read Guide >

1 of 20

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Berry Place
5987 Dunridge Dr
5987 Dunridge Drive, Wallace, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1657 sqft
Gorgeous home in gated Stonechase subdivision. - Tile entry. Great room with hardwood floors, cathedral ceiling, plant ledges & ceiling fan. Kitchen/dining combination with tile floor.
Results within 5 miles of Wallace

1 of 23

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
4879 Spencer Oaks Blvd
4879 Spencer Oaks Boulevard, Pace, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
2557 sqft
4879 Spencer Oaks Blvd Available 07/24/20 4 Bedroom in Spencer Oaks Subdivision - Great 4 bedroom home in Spencer Oaks, located in the heart of Pace.

1 of 28

Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
4473 Nora Ave
4473 Nora Avenue, Pace, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1401 sqft
Pool Home in Pace - Great Find! - Welcome home to 4473 Nora Ave! Stepping inside the front entry way you are met with tile flooring and an open living room and connection to the kitchen.

1 of 37

Last updated January 24 at 11:24 AM
1 Unit Available
6010 E Cambridge Way
6010 East Cambridge Way, Santa Rosa County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
3210 sqft
Executive Pool Home in Hammersmith - Gorgeous Executive Pool Home in Hammersmith. If you are looking for a fantastic and well-appointed home in Pace, look no further. This home has features and upgrades galore.
Results within 10 miles of Wallace
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 22 at 06:07 PM
$
1 Unit Available
Park on the Square
9009 University Pkwy, Ferry Pass, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,070
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcoming pet-friendly complex with a dog park, internet cafe and round-the-clock maintenance. Air-conditioned units have been recently renovated. Across the street from Florida State University College of Medicine.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
$
8 Units Available
Avalon Apartments
8800 Pine Forest Rd, Ensley, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,070
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
1159 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,440
1386 sqft
Provides easy access to I-10. Oversized kitchen with black appliances in every apartment. Leisure amenities include a putting green, swimming pool, basketball court and fitness center. Cyber cafe and club room also on the premises.

1 of 17

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Berry Place
5587 Chantilly Circle
5587 Chantilly Circle, Pea Ridge, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1631 sqft
5587 Chantilly Circle Available 08/21/20 Like New Home In Chantilly - Very Convenient to Shopping and Interstate - Cute home that has been recently renovated with new tile and wood laminate flooring.

1 of 20

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
6288 Mohawk Trl
6288 Mohawk Trail, Bagdad, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1214 sqft
6288 Mohawk Trl Available 08/21/20 Charming 3 Bedroom - Large Lot - View in 3D (https://my.matterport.

1 of 18

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
Springhead Homes Sites
554 E JOHNSON AVE
554 East Johnson Avenue, Ensley, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1325 sqft
Cute Ranch Style Brick home ~ Recently REMODELED~ NE Pensacola, Close to 9 Mile Rd. and minutes to I-10. Over 1300 sq.ft. of living space with large fenced in backyard and storage shed.

1 of 20

Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
5961 Fairlands Rd
5961 Fairlands Road, Santa Rosa County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1555 sqft
Like New Home In Great Location - Come check out this nearly brand new home ready for Move-In. Featuring a great open floorplan, with 3 spacious bedrooms, wood flooring throughout the house, and granite counters in the open kitchen.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Wallace, FL

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Wallace renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mobile, ALPensacola, FLDaphne, ALDestin, FLFerry Pass, FLNavarre, FLFairhope, ALCrestview, FL
Ensley, FLSpanish Fort, ALFort Walton Beach, FLFoley, ALGulf Shores, ALBrent, FLValparaiso, FLLake Lorraine, FL
West Pensacola, FLWright, FLPace, FLGonzalez, FLMilton, FLBellview, FLWarrington, FLNiceville, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bishop State Community CollegeUniversity of South Alabama
Spring Hill CollegeThe University of West Florida
Pensacola State College