58 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Wallace, FL

Looking for 3 bedroom apartments in Wallace provides more space for multiple roommates sharing costs, or a family looking to settle in. Look for apartments that fit your lifestyle ... Read Guide >

1 of 20

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Berry Place
5987 Dunridge Dr
5987 Dunridge Drive, Wallace, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1657 sqft
Gorgeous home in gated Stonechase subdivision. - Tile entry. Great room with hardwood floors, cathedral ceiling, plant ledges & ceiling fan. Kitchen/dining combination with tile floor.

1 of 26

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Berry Place
6041 Dunridge Dr
6041 Dunridge Drive, Wallace, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1868 sqft
6041 Dunridge Dr Available 08/14/20 Stonechase Home Available! Fully Covered Backporch! - What a fabulous floor-plan in the highly desired Stonechase subdivision. This 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home has great space right where it's needed.

1 of 18

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
Berry Place
2569 GEMSTONE CIR
2569 Gemstone Circle, Wallace, FL
ASHLEY PLANTATION in Pace --- 3036 square foot 4 bedroom and 3 bath executive home on corner lot. This home has numerous amenities from stainless steel appliances to hardwood & tile floors. Granite countertops in the kitchen and 3 bathrooms.
Results within 5 miles of Wallace

1 of 11

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
Berry Place
4716 FRANCES ST
4716 Frances Street, Pace, FL
Newer Kitchen and laundry room floor in a very nice Brick home on a Nice Corner Lot, Privacy Fence, Two Car Garage and Alarm System in place.

1 of 39

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Berry Place
5533 Mill Race Circle
5533 Mill Race Circle, Pace, FL
Like New Home in Desired Pace Mill Creek - Check out this wonderful craftsman styled home in Pace Mill Creek! As you approach the front door, you will notice the large porch suited for space to relax and enjoy the surroundings.

1 of 35

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
4297 Winners Gait Cir
4297 Winners Gait Circle, Pace, FL
4297 Winners Gait Cir Available 08/14/20 Beautiful 4 Bedroom in Winners Gait - Welcome to this wonderful home in the desirable Winners Gait Subdivision! As you enter the home, you are greeted by two large rooms on either size, perfect for dining,

1 of 22

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
9095 Irongate Blvd.
9095 Iron Gate Blvd, Santa Rosa County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
2025 sqft
9095 Irongate Blvd.

1 of 22

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Berry Place
5432 Turbine Way
5432 Turbine Way, Pace, FL
Walking Distance to Dixon Elem and Sims Middle - Take advantage of this great 4 bedroom PLUS Formal Dining Room/ 2 Bathroom with nearly 2300 sq ft in Pace Mill Creek.

1 of 23

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
4879 Spencer Oaks Blvd
4879 Spencer Oaks Boulevard, Pace, FL
4879 Spencer Oaks Blvd Available 07/24/20 4 Bedroom in Spencer Oaks Subdivision - Great 4 bedroom home in Spencer Oaks, located in the heart of Pace.

1 of 22

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
9095 IRON GATE BLVD
9095 Iron Gate Boulevard, Santa Rosa County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
2025 sqft
This beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath home located in the gated community of Cottonwood is perfect for those looking to be near great, weekly shopping while also having the peace of a private neighborhood.

1 of 40

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
4668 CYRIL DR
4668 Cyril Drive, Pea Ridge, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1404 sqft
Home totally renovated 2018, 1/2 wall between Dining & Great Room with Bar Added. New tile in Great room & bedrooms. Huge great room with fireplace, closet, wall of windows so its light and bright.

1 of 7

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
Berry Place
4532 ALBA ST
4532 Alba Street, Pace, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1305 sqft
Great location, just 1 block off Hwy 90, close to everything in this wonderful desirable Pace neighborhood. Total electric, super efficient, low maintenance, a hipped roof line w/ dimensional shingle. This home has a fantastic open floor plan.

1 of 6

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
4696 KEYSER LN
4696 Keyser Lane, Pea Ridge, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1404 sqft
THIS IS THE ONE, GREAT FOR SMALL FAMILY. 3 BEDROOM 2 BATH HOME WITH TILE THROUGHOUT HOME EXCEPT OFFICE/DEN AREA. SCREENED 15X10 PATIO. NO INDOOR SMOKERS. PETS OK WITH OWNERS APPROVAL. TENANT TO VERIFY SCHOOL DISTRICT.

1 of 28

Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
4473 Nora Ave
4473 Nora Avenue, Pace, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1401 sqft
Pool Home in Pace - Great Find! - Welcome home to 4473 Nora Ave! Stepping inside the front entry way you are met with tile flooring and an open living room and connection to the kitchen.

1 of 15

Last updated April 9 at 11:23 AM
1 Unit Available
5461 Woodsman Dr
5461 Woodsman Drive, Pace, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1959 sqft
Large 3 Bedroom in Timber Creek! - Check out this great home in the quiet Timber Creek Subdivision. The home has 3 full bedrooms, a formal office and formal dining room. In addition the house features a great breakfast area in the kitchen.

1 of 14

Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
Berry Place
4574 Belvedere Circle
4574 Belvedere Circle, Pace, FL
Pace, Dixon, 4/2, Covered patio, Sprinklers - GREAT LOCATION!! A Fabulous 4 bedroom/ 2 bath within walking distance to Dixon Primary, Pace High School, and the public library.

1 of 20

Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
5547 Berryhill Rd
5547 Berryhill Road, Santa Rosa County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1311 sqft
Cute 3 Bedroom Home Convenient to Everything - This great 3 bedroom home is located on Berrryhill Rd, with a short commute to the Interstate, Whiting Field, Shopping, and Hospital.

1 of 17

Last updated April 10 at 02:17 AM
1 Unit Available
4639 SANTA ROSA DR
4639 Santa Rosa Drive, Pace, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1578 sqft
Check out this charming brick home located in Pace~ Close to HWY 90, restaurants and shopping! Hardwood and laminate flooring throughout ~ Kitchen is a nice size with lots of cabinets and includes a fridge, stove, and dishwasher~ Formal dining and

1 of 37

Last updated January 24 at 11:24 AM
1 Unit Available
6010 E Cambridge Way
6010 East Cambridge Way, Santa Rosa County, FL
Executive Pool Home in Hammersmith - Gorgeous Executive Pool Home in Hammersmith. If you are looking for a fantastic and well-appointed home in Pace, look no further. This home has features and upgrades galore.

1 of 26

Last updated March 20 at 05:29 AM
1 Unit Available
Berry Place
5228 PARKSIDE DR
5228 Parkside Drive, Pace, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,430
1690 sqft
This is a very charming 3 bedroom 2 bath brick home with a spacious eat-in kitchen open to the family room. Convenient to everything including Whiting field and Pensacola.
Results within 10 miles of Wallace
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated July 23 at 06:16 AM
4 Units Available
Majestic Oaks
7840 Lilac Ln, Ferry Pass, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,439
1271 sqft
Southwest of the N. Davis/290 intersection, Majestic Oaks has an abundance of open space. Asymmetrical apartments are beautifully designed. Amenities include gym, pool, playground, clubhouse, business center, guest parking, bbq pits and dog park.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
$
8 Units Available
Avalon Apartments
8800 Pine Forest Rd, Ensley, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,440
1386 sqft
Provides easy access to I-10. Oversized kitchen with black appliances in every apartment. Leisure amenities include a putting green, swimming pool, basketball court and fitness center. Cyber cafe and club room also on the premises.

1 of 18

Last updated July 23 at 06:41 AM
1 Unit Available
8660 Figland Avenue
8660 Figland Avenue, Ensley, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1106 sqft
Here is a cute 3 bedroom, 2 bath home that has been remodeled with new luxury vinyl plank flooring, paint, and appliances. In door washer/dryer hooked up with outdoor storage.

1 of 38

Last updated July 23 at 06:41 AM
1 Unit Available
Pine Forest Estates
229 Man O War Circle
229 Man O War Circle, Gonzalez, FL
Here is a well-maintained 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home with over-sized two car garage and sparkling screened-in pool sitting on more than an acre of property in the Ransom/Tate school district.
What to keep in mind when looking for 3 bedroom apartments in Wallace, FL

Looking for 3 bedroom apartments in Wallace provides more space for multiple roommates sharing costs, or a family looking to settle in. Look for apartments that fit your lifestyle with proximity to green space, restaurants, entertainment, or quality schools.

Take your time when considering the layout during a tour of 3 bedroom apartments. Some bedrooms may be smaller than the others. This could work out well for roommates who want to adjust their share of the cost depending on who gets the largest and smallest bedroom. If you’re renting the entire space for yourself, make sure the rooms work well for the configuration you’re looking for, including a main bedroom, guest room, and office.

Consider the outdoor space when renting 3 bedroom apartments in Wallace. A larger apartment may come with both a balcony off the living room and Juliet doors in the main bedroom. A small yard out back, rooftop terrace, and other outdoor amenities may also be available.

