Volusia County, FL
488 King Charles Circle
Last updated July 9 2020 at 10:50 PM

488 King Charles Circle

488 King Charles Circle · No Longer Available
Location

488 King Charles Circle, Volusia County, FL 32724

Amenities

recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Completely renovated inside and out with new fixtures in baths new appliances and cabinets in the kitchen. Inside laundry closet with plenty of storage. Beautiful new floors throughout. You will love it make an appointment today for your new home. Water is on a well and has a filtration system and septic just renewed so you will have very cheap utility bills. Brand new AC units to cool and heat. Property located in a quiet area but close to Walmart and Publix and N Deland restuarants
Beautifully redone mobile home on its own lot.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 488 King Charles Circle have any available units?
488 King Charles Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Volusia County, FL.
Is 488 King Charles Circle currently offering any rent specials?
488 King Charles Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 488 King Charles Circle pet-friendly?
No, 488 King Charles Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Volusia County.
Does 488 King Charles Circle offer parking?
No, 488 King Charles Circle does not offer parking.
Does 488 King Charles Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 488 King Charles Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 488 King Charles Circle have a pool?
No, 488 King Charles Circle does not have a pool.
Does 488 King Charles Circle have accessible units?
No, 488 King Charles Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 488 King Charles Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 488 King Charles Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 488 King Charles Circle have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 488 King Charles Circle has units with air conditioning.
