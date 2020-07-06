488 King Charles Circle

Amenities

Completely renovated inside and out with new fixtures in baths new appliances and cabinets in the kitchen. Inside laundry closet with plenty of storage. Beautiful new floors throughout. You will love it make an appointment today for your new home. Water is on a well and has a filtration system and septic just renewed so you will have very cheap utility bills. Brand new AC units to cool and heat. Property located in a quiet area but close to Walmart and Publix and N Deland restuarants

Beautifully redone mobile home on its own lot.