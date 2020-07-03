All apartments in Volusia County
Find more places like 3421 Kashmira Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Volusia County, FL
/
3421 Kashmira Court
Last updated July 11 2020 at 4:36 PM

3421 Kashmira Court

3421 Kashmira Ct · (321) 236-6009
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

3421 Kashmira Ct, Volusia County, FL 32724

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,575

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1404 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
OUR GIFT TO YOU, receive a $500 gift card with a 12 month lease terms and conditions apply upon move in. This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home are neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals upon move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly, too (breed restrictions may apply). If this home has a pool, resident will be charged a monthly $150 pool maintenance fee. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate Broker in this market. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3421 Kashmira Court have any available units?
3421 Kashmira Court has a unit available for $1,575 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 3421 Kashmira Court currently offering any rent specials?
3421 Kashmira Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3421 Kashmira Court pet-friendly?
No, 3421 Kashmira Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Volusia County.
Does 3421 Kashmira Court offer parking?
No, 3421 Kashmira Court does not offer parking.
Does 3421 Kashmira Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3421 Kashmira Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3421 Kashmira Court have a pool?
Yes, 3421 Kashmira Court has a pool.
Does 3421 Kashmira Court have accessible units?
No, 3421 Kashmira Court does not have accessible units.
Does 3421 Kashmira Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 3421 Kashmira Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3421 Kashmira Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 3421 Kashmira Court does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 3421 Kashmira Court?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Overlook at Daytona Apartment Homes
100 Seabreeze Blvd
Daytona Beach, FL 32118
Nova Wood Apartments
1220 S Nova Rd
Daytona Beach, FL 32114
Icon One Daytona
1820 Legends Ln
Daytona Beach, FL 32114
Integra Landings at Ivey's Lake
1112 Integra Landings Dr
Orange City, FL 32763
Osprey Landings
1756 S Clyde Morris Blvd
Daytona Beach, FL 32119
Lyme Stone Ranch
10101 Lymestone Ct
New Smyrna Beach, FL 32168
Springs At Port Orange
5410 S Williamson Blvd
Port Orange, FL 32128
Integra Shores
100 Integra Shores Drive
Daytona Beach, FL 32117

Similar Pages

Volusia County Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLGainesville, FLMelbourne, FLKissimmee, FLLakeland, FLPalm Bay, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLOcala, FLAlafaya, FL
Port Orange, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FLWinter Garden, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLTitusville, FLApopka, FLPonce Inlet, FLWekiwa Springs, FLPine Hills, FLMaitland, FL
Lake Mary, FLDaytona Beach Shores, FLEdgewater, FLNew Smyrna Beach, FLGlencoe, FLOrmond-by-the-Sea, FLOrmond Beach, FLDeLand, FLSouth Daytona, FLOrange City, FLPalm Coast, FLSamsula-Spruce Creek, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityCollege of Central Florida
Daytona State CollegeEmbry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach
Florida Institute of Technology
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity