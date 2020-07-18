Rent Calculator
Last updated July 16 2020 at 11:40 PM
1 of 15
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
323 S MASSACHUSETTS AVENUE
323 South Massachusetts Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
323 South Massachusetts Avenue, Volusia County, FL 32724
Amenities
garage
recently renovated
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Adorable 3/1 with a bonus room and large garage. This property has the best of both worlds, with an updated kitchen but still the older bungalow charm. Sits on 1/4 acre. $1,300/month.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 323 S MASSACHUSETTS AVENUE have any available units?
323 S MASSACHUSETTS AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Volusia County, FL
.
What amenities does 323 S MASSACHUSETTS AVENUE have?
Some of 323 S MASSACHUSETTS AVENUE's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 323 S MASSACHUSETTS AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
323 S MASSACHUSETTS AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 323 S MASSACHUSETTS AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 323 S MASSACHUSETTS AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Volusia County
.
Does 323 S MASSACHUSETTS AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 323 S MASSACHUSETTS AVENUE offers parking.
Does 323 S MASSACHUSETTS AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 323 S MASSACHUSETTS AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 323 S MASSACHUSETTS AVENUE have a pool?
No, 323 S MASSACHUSETTS AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 323 S MASSACHUSETTS AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 323 S MASSACHUSETTS AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 323 S MASSACHUSETTS AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 323 S MASSACHUSETTS AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 323 S MASSACHUSETTS AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 323 S MASSACHUSETTS AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
