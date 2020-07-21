All apartments in Volusia County
Last updated March 30 2020 at 7:26 PM

2256 7TH AVENUE

2256 7th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2256 7th Avenue, Volusia County, FL 32724
Daytona Park Estates

Amenities

dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
This spacious 3bd/2ba home is located in Deland! It has large bedrooms and extra large eat-in kitchen. with formal dining room. Kitchen appliances include refrigerator, range and dishwasher. This house also has well water and a soft water system. The house has the feel of being in the country close to Deland and Daytona. Very close to Deland airport.

Nancy Guadagnino, Leasing Agent
Specialized Property Management

We provide full-service property management for more information please visit www.specializedorlando.com.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

