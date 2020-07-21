2256 7TH AVENUE

Amenities

dishwasher range refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher range refrigerator Property Amenities

This spacious 3bd/2ba home is located in Deland! It has large bedrooms and extra large eat-in kitchen. with formal dining room. Kitchen appliances include refrigerator, range and dishwasher. This house also has well water and a soft water system. The house has the feel of being in the country close to Deland and Daytona. Very close to Deland airport.



To apply for this property or to schedule your showing today, please visit www.SpecializedOrlando.com or call 407.258.2448.



This property is eligible for Rhino deposit replacement coverage in lieu of a security deposit, coverage typically under $10 a month. For information and enrollment visit www.sayrhino.com DEPOSIT-FREE!



Nancy Guadagnino, Leasing Agent

Specialized Property Management



We provide full-service property management for more information please visit www.specializedorlando.com.