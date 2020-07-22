Rent Calculator
Home
/
Volusia County, FL
/
1402 Monroe Ave
Last updated April 29 2020 at 5:27 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1402 Monroe Ave
1402 Monroe Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1402 Monroe Street, Volusia County, FL 32720
Amenities
in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Fantastic 3 bedroom, 2 bath Duplex in Deland - Beautiful tile floors, single car garage, washer and dryer and a pet may be considered.
(RLNE5702069)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1402 Monroe Ave have any available units?
1402 Monroe Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Volusia County, FL
.
Is 1402 Monroe Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1402 Monroe Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1402 Monroe Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1402 Monroe Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1402 Monroe Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1402 Monroe Ave offers parking.
Does 1402 Monroe Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1402 Monroe Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1402 Monroe Ave have a pool?
No, 1402 Monroe Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1402 Monroe Ave have accessible units?
No, 1402 Monroe Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1402 Monroe Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1402 Monroe Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1402 Monroe Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 1402 Monroe Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
