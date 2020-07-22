Rent Calculator
Last updated February 27 2020 at 4:01 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1115 San Jose Boulevard
1115 San Jose Boulevard
·
No Longer Available
Location
1115 San Jose Boulevard, Volusia County, FL 32117
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
1 Year Lease. Updated home with large living room & large Family room and fenced in back yard with large shed. Close to Shopping, schools, beaches. Must see inside!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1115 San Jose Boulevard have any available units?
1115 San Jose Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Volusia County, FL
.
What amenities does 1115 San Jose Boulevard have?
Some of 1115 San Jose Boulevard's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1115 San Jose Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
1115 San Jose Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1115 San Jose Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 1115 San Jose Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Volusia County
.
Does 1115 San Jose Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 1115 San Jose Boulevard offers parking.
Does 1115 San Jose Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1115 San Jose Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1115 San Jose Boulevard have a pool?
No, 1115 San Jose Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 1115 San Jose Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 1115 San Jose Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 1115 San Jose Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1115 San Jose Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
Does 1115 San Jose Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 1115 San Jose Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
