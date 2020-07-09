545 Avellino Isles CIR

Amenities

Incredible rental value for this beautiful luxury first floor coach home in The Vineyards overlooking beautiful fountains. Over 2,800 sq. ft. of living space and a 2 car garage with a huge wrap around lanai. This gorgeous residence is steps to the Avellino Isles Club house featuring a resort style pool, fitness room, library and outdoor covered grilling pavilion. Vineyards has miles of walking and biking trails, there is a county park and Physicians Regional Hospital all within the Vineyards. Social, Sports and Golf Memberships available to Vineyards Country Club for additional membership fees.