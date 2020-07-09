All apartments in Vineyards
Find more places like 545 Avellino Isles CIR.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Vineyards, FL
/
545 Avellino Isles CIR
Last updated July 9 2020 at 9:39 PM

545 Avellino Isles CIR

545 Avellino Isles Circle · (239) 353-2879
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Vineyards
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

545 Avellino Isles Circle, Vineyards, FL 34119
Vineyards

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 101 · Avail. now

$2,900

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 2845 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Incredible rental value for this beautiful luxury first floor coach home in The Vineyards overlooking beautiful fountains. Over 2,800 sq. ft. of living space and a 2 car garage with a huge wrap around lanai. This gorgeous residence is steps to the Avellino Isles Club house featuring a resort style pool, fitness room, library and outdoor covered grilling pavilion. Vineyards has miles of walking and biking trails, there is a county park and Physicians Regional Hospital all within the Vineyards. Social, Sports and Golf Memberships available to Vineyards Country Club for additional membership fees.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 545 Avellino Isles CIR have any available units?
545 Avellino Isles CIR has a unit available for $2,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 545 Avellino Isles CIR have?
Some of 545 Avellino Isles CIR's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 545 Avellino Isles CIR currently offering any rent specials?
545 Avellino Isles CIR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 545 Avellino Isles CIR pet-friendly?
No, 545 Avellino Isles CIR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Vineyards.
Does 545 Avellino Isles CIR offer parking?
Yes, 545 Avellino Isles CIR offers parking.
Does 545 Avellino Isles CIR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 545 Avellino Isles CIR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 545 Avellino Isles CIR have a pool?
Yes, 545 Avellino Isles CIR has a pool.
Does 545 Avellino Isles CIR have accessible units?
No, 545 Avellino Isles CIR does not have accessible units.
Does 545 Avellino Isles CIR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 545 Avellino Isles CIR has units with dishwashers.
Does 545 Avellino Isles CIR have units with air conditioning?
No, 545 Avellino Isles CIR does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 545 Avellino Isles CIR?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Vineyards 2 BedroomsVineyards 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Vineyards Apartments with PoolsVineyards Apartments with Washer-Dryers
Vineyards Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Myers, FLNaples, FLCape Coral, FLBonita Springs, FLEstero, FLNorth Fort Myers, FLIona, FL
Cypress Lake, FLVillas, FLThree Oaks, FLPunta Gorda, FLPelican Bay, FLMarco Island, FL
Naples Park, FLFort Myers Beach, FLWhiskey Creek, FLLely Resort, FLLochmoor Waterway Estates, FLGateway, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida SouthWestern State CollegeHodges University
Florida Gulf Coast University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity