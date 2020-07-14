All apartments in Villas
Find more places like Pine Meadows I Apartments.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Villas, FL
/
Pine Meadows I Apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:17 AM

Pine Meadows I Apartments

15025 Pine Meadows Drive · (239) 970-9765
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Villas
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

15025 Pine Meadows Drive, Villas, FL 33908

Price and availability

VERIFIED 10 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 6505 · Avail. Sep 7

$850

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 576 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Pine Meadows I Apartments.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
package receiving
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr laundry
24hr maintenance
online portal
Pine Meadows invites you to live life on your own terms. Our community offers many advantages over the competition. Pine Meadows provides one of the most desirable and affordable communities in Fort Myers. Our spacious studio, one, and two bedroom apartments provide the quality and comfort you deserve for a premier lifestyle.

Pine Meadows delivers an ideal location for enjoying all of the local amenities. You will love the conveniences provided in our community. Your new home will have the perfect combination of quiet comforts and the lifestyle of downtown Fort Myers.

The Fort Myers area boasts great shopping, recreation, community parks, entertainment, educational, medical, cultural and worship options within minutes of your new home. The most desirable restaurants, the highest quality grocery stores and multiple banking options highlight some of the services available within a few miles of Pine Meadows apartments.

Call or visit our professional team at Pine Meadows for a person

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months, 15+ months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $45 per applicant
Deposit: $200 or $400 depending upon credit
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit:
fee: $350
limit: 2
rent: $35 per pet
restrictions: No aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Parking lot-unassigned parking. Covered lot.
Storage Details: Attic storage

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Pine Meadows I Apartments have any available units?
Pine Meadows I Apartments has a unit available for $850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does Pine Meadows I Apartments have?
Some of Pine Meadows I Apartments's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Pine Meadows I Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Pine Meadows I Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Pine Meadows I Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Pine Meadows I Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Pine Meadows I Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Pine Meadows I Apartments offers parking.
Does Pine Meadows I Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Pine Meadows I Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Pine Meadows I Apartments have a pool?
No, Pine Meadows I Apartments does not have a pool.
Does Pine Meadows I Apartments have accessible units?
No, Pine Meadows I Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Pine Meadows I Apartments have units with dishwashers?
No, Pine Meadows I Apartments does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Pine Meadows I Apartments have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Pine Meadows I Apartments has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for Pine Meadows I Apartments?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Ashlar Apartment Homes
13001 Corbel Cir
Villas, FL 33907

Similar Pages

Villas 1 BedroomsVillas 2 Bedrooms
Villas Apartments with BalconyVillas Apartments with Parking
Villas Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Myers, FLCape Coral, FLNaples, FLBonita Springs, FLPort Charlotte, FLEstero, FLVenice, FLNorth Port, FLIona, FLCypress Lake, FLThree Oaks, FLVenice Gardens, FL
San Carlos Park, FLGateway, FLPort LaBelle, FLSouth Venice, FLOrangetree, FLLehigh Acres, FLPunta Gorda, FLLochmoor Waterway Estates, FLMarco Island, FLNaples Park, FLFort Myers Beach, FLLely, FL
Whiskey Creek, FLVineyards, FLSt. James City, FLTice, FLMcGregor, FLLely Resort, FLPelican Bay, FLRotonda, FLCharlotte Harbor, FLNorth Fort Myers, FLEnglewood, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida SouthWestern State CollegeHodges University
Florida Gulf Coast University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity