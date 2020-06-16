6102 Augusta DR

Amenities

OFF SEASON RENTAL. Available beginning May 1, 2020 through November 30th 2020 with MINIMUM of 180 day lease. 55 & OVER only. 2 bed 1 bath unit in 55 & over community of Seven Lakes featuring tile floors, You will appreciate the spacious feel of this third floor unit . There is a remodeled Fitness Center, Newly designed Pavilion with large auditorium and stage for social events. Six Tennis courts, Six pools, Bocci Ball, Pickle Ball, Shuffleboard, Library, ceramics, crafts and wood working. You could stay busy never leaving the complex but if that doesn't keep you busy, take a short drive across the street to shop or dine at Bell Tower. Water, Sewer, Trash, included. Renter pays tax if stay is less than 6 months.