6102 Augusta DR
Last updated May 4 2020 at 7:36 PM

6102 Augusta DR

6102 Augusta Drive · (786) 286-6619
Villas
Location

6102 Augusta Drive, Villas, FL 33907

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 309 · Avail. now

$1,800

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

parking
recently renovated
gym
pool
bocce court
tennis court
OFF SEASON RENTAL. Available beginning May 1, 2020 through November 30th 2020 with MINIMUM of 180 day lease. 55 & OVER only. 2 bed 1 bath unit in 55 & over community of Seven Lakes featuring tile floors, You will appreciate the spacious feel of this third floor unit . There is a remodeled Fitness Center, Newly designed Pavilion with large auditorium and stage for social events. Six Tennis courts, Six pools, Bocci Ball, Pickle Ball, Shuffleboard, Library, ceramics, crafts and wood working. You could stay busy never leaving the complex but if that doesn't keep you busy, take a short drive across the street to shop or dine at Bell Tower. Water, Sewer, Trash, included. Renter pays tax if stay is less than 6 months.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6102 Augusta DR have any available units?
6102 Augusta DR has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6102 Augusta DR have?
Some of 6102 Augusta DR's amenities include parking, recently renovated, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6102 Augusta DR currently offering any rent specials?
6102 Augusta DR isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6102 Augusta DR pet-friendly?
No, 6102 Augusta DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Villas.
Does 6102 Augusta DR offer parking?
Yes, 6102 Augusta DR does offer parking.
Does 6102 Augusta DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6102 Augusta DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6102 Augusta DR have a pool?
Yes, 6102 Augusta DR has a pool.
Does 6102 Augusta DR have accessible units?
No, 6102 Augusta DR does not have accessible units.
Does 6102 Augusta DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 6102 Augusta DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6102 Augusta DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 6102 Augusta DR does not have units with air conditioning.
