5630 Chelsey LN

This beautiful 2 bedroom carriage home is a corner unit and is located in the heart of South Fort Myers! Bell Tower Park sits adjacent to Bell Tower Shops that offers upscale dining, shopping and entertainment. Southwest Florida International Airport and area beaches are just a short 15 minute drive. The community also boasts a clubhouse, pool, fitness room, jogging and bike paths, billiards, tennis, gated access and much more! The condo is fully furnished and includes garage parking and a lovely 2nd story screened-in balcony. Basic cable, internet, water/sewer, trash removal and electric included. 11.5% state and local transient rental tax applies to all rentals 6 months or less. Minimum 30 day rental required. No pets. Available Available Now - November for $2100/mo., December for $2800, January for $3500 and March for $3500.