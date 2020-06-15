All apartments in Villas
Last updated May 4 2020 at 9:27 PM

5630 Chelsey LN

5630 Chelsey Lane · (239) 494-5156
Location

5630 Chelsey Lane, Villas, FL 33912

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 201 · Avail. now

$3,500

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
gym
pool
pool table
tennis court
Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
pool table
garage
internet access
tennis court
This beautiful 2 bedroom carriage home is a corner unit and is located in the heart of South Fort Myers! Bell Tower Park sits adjacent to Bell Tower Shops that offers upscale dining, shopping and entertainment. Southwest Florida International Airport and area beaches are just a short 15 minute drive. The community also boasts a clubhouse, pool, fitness room, jogging and bike paths, billiards, tennis, gated access and much more! The condo is fully furnished and includes garage parking and a lovely 2nd story screened-in balcony. Basic cable, internet, water/sewer, trash removal and electric included. 11.5% state and local transient rental tax applies to all rentals 6 months or less. Minimum 30 day rental required. No pets. Available Available Now - November for $2100/mo., December for $2800, January for $3500 and March for $3500.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5630 Chelsey LN have any available units?
5630 Chelsey LN has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5630 Chelsey LN have?
Some of 5630 Chelsey LN's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5630 Chelsey LN currently offering any rent specials?
5630 Chelsey LN isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5630 Chelsey LN pet-friendly?
No, 5630 Chelsey LN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Villas.
Does 5630 Chelsey LN offer parking?
Yes, 5630 Chelsey LN does offer parking.
Does 5630 Chelsey LN have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5630 Chelsey LN does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5630 Chelsey LN have a pool?
Yes, 5630 Chelsey LN has a pool.
Does 5630 Chelsey LN have accessible units?
No, 5630 Chelsey LN does not have accessible units.
Does 5630 Chelsey LN have units with dishwashers?
No, 5630 Chelsey LN does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5630 Chelsey LN have units with air conditioning?
No, 5630 Chelsey LN does not have units with air conditioning.
