Last updated June 24 2020 at 5:43 PM

12620 Equestrian Circle

12620 Equestrian Circle · (239) 205-3789
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

12620 Equestrian Circle, Villas, FL 33907

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

1 Bedroom

Unit APT 1703 · Avail. now

$960

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 623 sqft

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
gym
pool
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
clubhouse
gym
pool
tennis court
volleyball court
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1955118

Come tour this one bed, one bath home today! This unit has 623 square feet of space, with amenities including a kitchen with a refrigerator, stove, microwave, and dishwasher, tile flooring, ceiling fans, and central air. With access to a pool, gym, tennis courts, and sand volleyball courts. Minutes away from US-41. Pet friendly.

Take advantage of our self-showing tour with our Rently app. Click the Schedule a Tour or Check Availability button on this page and you’ll be able to see this home ASAP.

BONUS: Have peace of mind in knowing this property is professionally managed by Great Jones Property Management. With a fully staffed 24/7 tenant support hotline, all of your requests will be addressed immediately and all maintenance repairs are performed by licensed and insured vendors. Rent can be paid in cash, online through our portal system, or by check.

BE AWARE: Scams are operating in this region. Email leasing.southwestflorida@greatjones.co to contact an official Great Jones representative about this property. Great Jones will never advertise on Craigslist, ask you to wire money, or ask you to keep the key to the home for move in.

This property comes in as-is condition. This property is part of a homeowner’s association, additional fees may apply. This property does not accept Section 8 vouchers.
|Amenities: Community pool,Tile throughout,Water included,Dishwasher,Clubhouse,All community amenities included,Microwave,Fitness Center,Blinds,Tennis Courts,TRASH,Dogs ok,Cats ok
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12620 Equestrian Circle have any available units?
12620 Equestrian Circle has a unit available for $960 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 12620 Equestrian Circle have?
Some of 12620 Equestrian Circle's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12620 Equestrian Circle currently offering any rent specials?
12620 Equestrian Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12620 Equestrian Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 12620 Equestrian Circle is pet friendly.
Does 12620 Equestrian Circle offer parking?
No, 12620 Equestrian Circle does not offer parking.
Does 12620 Equestrian Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12620 Equestrian Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12620 Equestrian Circle have a pool?
Yes, 12620 Equestrian Circle has a pool.
Does 12620 Equestrian Circle have accessible units?
No, 12620 Equestrian Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 12620 Equestrian Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12620 Equestrian Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 12620 Equestrian Circle have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 12620 Equestrian Circle has units with air conditioning.
