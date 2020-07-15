/
13 Accessible Apartments for rent in Viera East, FL
1 Unit Available
Viera North
2500 Addington Circle
2500 Addington Circle, Viera East, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1570 sqft
Beautifully maintained and fully furnished 2 bedroom 2 baths plus library single family home with 2-car garage. Home complete with all appliances, small appliances, & household items. Move-in ready. Water and golf course views.
$
22 Units Available
Centre Pointe
6705 Shadow Creek Trail, Melbourne, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,439
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,631
1172 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,187
1472 sqft
Centre Pointe is designed to redefine the way you think about apartment living. Each apartment home was carefully thought out with every detail.
12 Units Available
Highlands of Viera East
Highlands Viera West
2185 Judge Fran Jamieson Way, Viera West, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,475
951 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,720
1331 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,130
1542 sqft
Can't miss amenities: wine tasting lounge, infinity pool, and tropical landscaping. Interiors include upscale features such as black-on-black appliances, custom tile flooring, nine-foot ceilings, and lake views. Walking distance to avenue shops.
14 Units Available
The Preserve at Longleaf Apartments
4465 Preserve Dr, Melbourne, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,352
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,322
1060 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,642
1307 sqft
$1,000 OFF RENT*-Move in by 7/31/2020$500 off your August rent and the other $500 off in September if you move in by 7/31/2020** Ask me how! Call today to schedule a virtual tour of our beautiful homes and community.
1 Unit Available
Heritage Isle
6915 Renshaw Drive
6915 Renshaw Drive, Viera West, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
1962 sqft
55+ Community of Heritage Isle.
1 Unit Available
93 Brevard Avenue
93 Brevard Avenue, Cocoa, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,700
3341 sqft
AVAILABLE MARCH 1 2020. 6 MONTHS MINUMUM. Stunning luxury condo building full luxury living fully furnished turn key. The condo is built to the highest quality standards, full marble floors and stunning layout for functionality and live-ability.
1 Unit Available
960 Wildwood Drive
960 Wildwood Drive, Brevard County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
2782 sqft
Located on a private preserve, this 4 bedroom 2.5 bath Suntree home in Summerwood is available FURNISHED or UNFURNISHED, your choice. This beautiful property comes equipped with plenty of space for everyone with over 2700sf of living square footage.
1 Unit Available
Heritage Isle
6848 Toland Drive
6848 Toland Drive, Viera West, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1232 sqft
Pending Gorgeous Lake and Duran Golf Views from this top floor, corner, spacious 2 bedroom & 2 bath, 55 Plus, Heritage Isle Condo. Ready for you to move right in is this Beautifully furnished.
35 Units Available
The Harbours
1032 Hidden Harbour Dr, Melbourne, FL
1 Bedroom
$944
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,102
1044 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Newly updated apartments with hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Community includes the clubhouse, volleyball court and pool. Close to Ballard Park if you need to relax. Near shops and restaurants along Sarno Road.
35 Units Available
Beachway Links
2201 Hampton Greens Blvd, Melbourne, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,210
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,385
1100 sqft
This community's amenities include a coffee bar, yoga studio, playground and 24-hour fitness center. Apartments feature walk-in closets, wood-style flooring and breakfast bars. Indian River and Lake Washington Square are both just minutes away.
1 Unit Available
230 Cape Shores Circle
230 Cape Shores Circle, Cape Canaveral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1034 sqft
Breathtaking direct river view with Western exposure of Banana River from your private balcony. Located in Cape Shores Building 17 unit G, second story with one assigned parking space.
1 Unit Available
720 S Brevard Avenue
720 South Brevard Avenue, Cocoa Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1244 sqft
River Lakes is located in South Cocoa Beach. The waterfront community features lush landscaping with pond features, a crisp pool located along the Banana River bank. This unit is located on the North Side on the complex on the 3rd floor.
1 Unit Available
River Heights
112 Highview Drive
112 Highview Drive, Brevard County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1945 sqft
Charming 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home tucked away in the River Heights community along Indian River Drive! This home has been completely remodeled, including a new roof in 2017, hurricane impact windows, new kitchen and bathrooms, new flooring, new
