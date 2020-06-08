All apartments in Viera East
Find more places like 2100 Durban Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Viera East, FL
/
2100 Durban Court
Last updated June 8 2020 at 1:01 AM

2100 Durban Court

2100 Durban Court · (850) 774-5206
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Viera East
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2100 Durban Court, Viera East, FL 32955
Viera North

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1732 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
pool
ceiling fan
tennis court
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Available Now! House sits on Viera East's signature 14th hole! This 3 bed, 2 bath home features cathedral ceilings & open, split bedroom floor-plan, the kitchen offers all appliances, including gas range. Breakfast bar, combined living dining room. The master bedroom has sliding glass doors leading to a Florida / enclosed room. Resort style community offers a community pool, tennis courts and clubhouse. Located in Viera East Golf Course, close to beaches, shopping and I-95. Washer and Dryer included with inside laundry room.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2100 Durban Court have any available units?
2100 Durban Court has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2100 Durban Court have?
Some of 2100 Durban Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2100 Durban Court currently offering any rent specials?
2100 Durban Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2100 Durban Court pet-friendly?
No, 2100 Durban Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Viera East.
Does 2100 Durban Court offer parking?
Yes, 2100 Durban Court does offer parking.
Does 2100 Durban Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2100 Durban Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2100 Durban Court have a pool?
Yes, 2100 Durban Court has a pool.
Does 2100 Durban Court have accessible units?
No, 2100 Durban Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2100 Durban Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 2100 Durban Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2100 Durban Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 2100 Durban Court does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 2100 Durban Court?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Viera East 1 BedroomsViera East 2 Bedrooms
Viera East Apartments with BalconyViera East Apartments with Garage
Viera East Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FL
Winter Springs, FLMaitland, FLLake Mary, FLWest Melbourne, FLLongwood, FLRockledge, FLNew Smyrna Beach, FLSt. Cloud, FLIndian Harbour Beach, FLSouth Patrick Shores, FL
Bithlo, FLSouthchase, FLWest Vero Corridor, FLIndian River Shores, FLFairview Shores, FLWedgefield, FLVero Beach, FLWilliamsburg, FLEdgewater, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Institute of TechnologyOrange Technical College-Orlando Campus
Rollins CollegeSeminole State College of Florida
Orange Technical College-Winter Park Campus
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity