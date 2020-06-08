2100 Durban Court

Amenities
Available Now! House sits on Viera East's signature 14th hole! This 3 bed, 2 bath home features cathedral ceilings & open, split bedroom floor-plan, the kitchen offers all appliances, including gas range. Breakfast bar, combined living dining room. The master bedroom has sliding glass doors leading to a Florida / enclosed room. Resort style community offers a community pool, tennis courts and clubhouse. Located in Viera East Golf Course, close to beaches, shopping and I-95. Washer and Dryer included with inside laundry room.