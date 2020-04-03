All apartments in Vero Beach
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:13 PM

4450 Highway A1A

4450 Highway A1a · (888) 534-1116
Location

4450 Highway A1a, Vero Beach, FL 32963

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 305 · Avail. now

$2,200

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
microwave
furnished
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
Immaculate newly renovated 2/2 condo with direct ocean views. Furnished, New kitchen with custom cabinets, Maytag appliances & Corian Counters, New Power Star HW Heater, Marble Showers, Impact Glass windows & sliders. NO PETS!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4450 Highway A1A have any available units?
4450 Highway A1A has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4450 Highway A1A have?
Some of 4450 Highway A1A's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4450 Highway A1A currently offering any rent specials?
4450 Highway A1A isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4450 Highway A1A pet-friendly?
No, 4450 Highway A1A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Vero Beach.
Does 4450 Highway A1A offer parking?
No, 4450 Highway A1A does not offer parking.
Does 4450 Highway A1A have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4450 Highway A1A offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4450 Highway A1A have a pool?
Yes, 4450 Highway A1A has a pool.
Does 4450 Highway A1A have accessible units?
No, 4450 Highway A1A does not have accessible units.
Does 4450 Highway A1A have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4450 Highway A1A has units with dishwashers.
Does 4450 Highway A1A have units with air conditioning?
No, 4450 Highway A1A does not have units with air conditioning.
