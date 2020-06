Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Adorable 2BD/2BA corner unit in gated village within one and a half miles to the beach with restaurants and shops close by. New concrete block construction. Bright and airy feel: tongue and groove ceiling, granite and stainless steel appliances in cheery white kitchen. Back covered patio to enjoy the Vero Beach lifestyle. Garage included. Pets at owner's discretion. Available now!