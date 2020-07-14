Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors patio / balcony dishwasher in unit laundry bathtub ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities bocce court business center clubhouse courtyard fire pit 24hr gym parking playground pool garage internet access package receiving trash valet cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill car wash area cc payments dog park e-payments game room internet cafe key fob access lobby new construction online portal pool table smoke-free community

We're OPEN by appointment and can't wait to see you! Contact us to schedule your visit today! Ask us how to receive July rent free, plus $750 off August & September when you move in by 7/31/20!* Treviso Grand represents the best in Venice, Florida luxury living, offering one through three bedrooms in stunning open-concept designs that feature 9' ceilings, quartz countertops, huge closet spaces, and wood-style flooring throughout. Step outside your door and find yourself surrounded by the finest amenities, including our sparkling saltwater pool, state of the art fitness area with on-demand classes, and amazing green spaces including a fire pit, bocce lawns, lakeside walking trail and community playground.If hitting the town is more your style, then take a short drive to Historic Downtown Venice with a large variety of shopping and dining options, farmers markets and a variety of regular neighborhood events or take a trip to relax beachside at one of many magnificent local beaches only fifteen minutes from your door. With the perfect location, you are just minutes to work and play - the best of both worlds. Resident services include door-to-door trash valet service with recycling, dry cleaning and shoe repair services, package acceptance, and a fully equipped business center with Wi-Fi, printer, and scanner. You expect nothing but the best which makes Treviso Grand your perfect choice; impeccable service, modern luxury, and a new era in Venice apartment living.