Last updated July 14 2020 at 6:30 PM

Treviso Grand

Open Now until 6pm
100 Treviso Grand Cir · (941) 229-3714
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Rent Special
July Rent Free --- On Select Apartments, Receive July Rent Free plus $750 Off August and September Rent with Move-In by July 31! Contact Leasing Office for Details.
Rent Special
Short Term Fee
Location

100 Treviso Grand Cir, Venice, FL 34275

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 300-209 · Avail. Aug 14

$1,140

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 574 sqft

Unit 600-302 · Avail. now

$1,290

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 723 sqft

Unit 500-311 · Avail. Jul 20

$1,290

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 723 sqft

See 14+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 600-204 · Avail. now

$1,475

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 924 sqft

Unit 700-212 · Avail. now

$1,475

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 924 sqft

Unit 400-212 · Avail. now

$1,475

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 924 sqft

See 25+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Treviso Grand.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
dishwasher
in unit laundry
bathtub
ceiling fan
extra storage
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
bocce court
business center
clubhouse
courtyard
fire pit
24hr gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
internet access
package receiving
trash valet
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
car wash area
cc payments
dog park
e-payments
game room
internet cafe
key fob access
lobby
new construction
online portal
pool table
smoke-free community
We're OPEN by appointment and can't wait to see you! Contact us to schedule your visit today! Ask us how to receive July rent free, plus $750 off August & September when you move in by 7/31/20!* Treviso Grand represents the best in Venice, Florida luxury living, offering one through three bedrooms in stunning open-concept designs that feature 9' ceilings, quartz countertops, huge closet spaces, and wood-style flooring throughout. Step outside your door and find yourself surrounded by the finest amenities, including our sparkling saltwater pool, state of the art fitness area with on-demand classes, and amazing green spaces including a fire pit, bocce lawns, lakeside walking trail and community playground.If hitting the town is more your style, then take a short drive to Historic Downtown Venice with a large variety of shopping and dining options, farmers markets and a variety of regular neighborhood events or take a trip to relax beachside at one of many magnificent local beaches only fifteen minutes from your door. With the perfect location, you are just minutes to work and play - the best of both worlds. Resident services include door-to-door trash valet service with recycling, dry cleaning and shoe repair services, package acceptance, and a fully equipped business center with Wi-Fi, printer, and scanner. You expect nothing but the best which makes Treviso Grand your perfect choice; impeccable service, modern luxury, and a new era in Venice apartment living.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 7-15+ months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $75
Deposit: $300
Move-in Fees: Admin - $175
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Dogs
fee: $300
limit: 2
rent: $15
Cats
fee: $150
limit: 2

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Treviso Grand have any available units?
Treviso Grand has 45 units available starting at $1,140 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Venice, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Venice Rent Report.
What amenities does Treviso Grand have?
Some of Treviso Grand's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Treviso Grand currently offering any rent specials?
Treviso Grand is offering the following rent specials: July Rent Free --- On Select Apartments, Receive July Rent Free plus $750 Off August and September Rent with Move-In by July 31! Contact Leasing Office for Details.
Is Treviso Grand pet-friendly?
Yes, Treviso Grand is pet friendly.
Does Treviso Grand offer parking?
Yes, Treviso Grand offers parking.
Does Treviso Grand have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Treviso Grand offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Treviso Grand have a pool?
Yes, Treviso Grand has a pool.
Does Treviso Grand have accessible units?
No, Treviso Grand does not have accessible units.
Does Treviso Grand have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Treviso Grand has units with dishwashers.
