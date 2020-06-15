Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher carport stainless steel pool bocce court

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities bocce court carport parking pool internet access tennis court

Near the Gulf of Mexico in Venice, FL 34285. What a Beautiful space! And, a Beautiful Lake View. The modern furnishings provide comfort and relaxation. 2 bedrooms, 2 full baths, a dining room, + the kitchen complete with stainless appliances including a dishwasher. In addition, the Florida room provides a Cozy sleeper sofa, plus, it's also the home office. Enjoy that Lake View while you catch up on emails. 937 Orinoco West is within a Resort. #937 is a corner Lot. Access the 1st or the 2nd Heated Pool as both are within walking distance. Play a game of Bocce, Tennis, Pickle Ball, to name a few. However, there are many Amenities to engage in and enjoy. 937 Orinoco West provides a Carport for parking your automobile. And, no need for a laundry mat, your full laundry set is included too. ALL utilities are included. Basic Cable is Included. WiFi is Included. Note, in regard to Season, (Jan through March 2021, the home is Rented). Virtual Tour, Video here. Or, check out my You Tube Channel too. See this home and many others I Market near the Gulf of Mexico in Venice, Florida Listing brokered by Sun Realty of Florida, contact Susan Swanson at 941-202-9520