Last updated June 6 2020 at 8:48 PM

937 Orinoco West

937 West Orinoco Avenue · (813) 803-4610
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

937 West Orinoco Avenue, Venice, FL 34285

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,750

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1400 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
carport
stainless steel
pool
bocce court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
bocce court
carport
parking
pool
internet access
tennis court
Near the Gulf of Mexico in Venice, FL 34285. What a Beautiful space! And, a Beautiful Lake View. The modern furnishings provide comfort and relaxation. 2 bedrooms, 2 full baths, a dining room, + the kitchen complete with stainless appliances including a dishwasher. In addition, the Florida room provides a Cozy sleeper sofa, plus, it's also the home office. Enjoy that Lake View while you catch up on emails. 937 Orinoco West is within a Resort. #937 is a corner Lot. Access the 1st or the 2nd Heated Pool as both are within walking distance. Play a game of Bocce, Tennis, Pickle Ball, to name a few. However, there are many Amenities to engage in and enjoy. 937 Orinoco West provides a Carport for parking your automobile. And, no need for a laundry mat, your full laundry set is included too. ALL utilities are included. Basic Cable is Included. WiFi is Included. Note, in regard to Season, (Jan through March 2021, the home is Rented). Virtual Tour, Video here. Or, check out my You Tube Channel too. See this home and many others I Market near the Gulf of Mexico in Venice, Florida Listing brokered by Sun Realty of Florida, contact Susan Swanson at 941-202-9520

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 937 Orinoco West have any available units?
937 Orinoco West has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Venice, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Venice Rent Report.
What amenities does 937 Orinoco West have?
Some of 937 Orinoco West's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 937 Orinoco West currently offering any rent specials?
937 Orinoco West isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 937 Orinoco West pet-friendly?
No, 937 Orinoco West is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Venice.
Does 937 Orinoco West offer parking?
Yes, 937 Orinoco West does offer parking.
Does 937 Orinoco West have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 937 Orinoco West offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 937 Orinoco West have a pool?
Yes, 937 Orinoco West has a pool.
Does 937 Orinoco West have accessible units?
No, 937 Orinoco West does not have accessible units.
Does 937 Orinoco West have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 937 Orinoco West has units with dishwashers.
