932 CAPRI ISLES BOULEVARD
Last updated July 16 2020 at 9:25 PM

932 CAPRI ISLES BOULEVARD

932 Capri Isles Boulevard · (941) 404-8878
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

932 Capri Isles Boulevard, Venice, FL 34292
Capri Isles

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 215 · Avail. now

$1,150

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1061 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
shuffle board
garage
Golfvista 2nd Floor Condo | 2-bedroom, 2-bath, 1-car garage. Located in the Capri Isles golf community this condo features vaulted ceilings with skylights for natural light, spacious rooms, beautiful view, and updated bathrooms with new lights, mirrors, faucets and toilets. The enclosed screened lanai provides sliders that can be closed off in the summer or opened during the winter. Community provides pool, clubhouse, shuffleboard and easy access to golf, restaurants, shopping, groceries and much more. Sorry no pets permitted. First, last and security is required. No smoking unit. Included: water, basic cable, pest control and trash.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 932 CAPRI ISLES BOULEVARD have any available units?
932 CAPRI ISLES BOULEVARD has a unit available for $1,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Venice, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Venice Rent Report.
What amenities does 932 CAPRI ISLES BOULEVARD have?
Some of 932 CAPRI ISLES BOULEVARD's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 932 CAPRI ISLES BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
932 CAPRI ISLES BOULEVARD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 932 CAPRI ISLES BOULEVARD pet-friendly?
No, 932 CAPRI ISLES BOULEVARD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Venice.
Does 932 CAPRI ISLES BOULEVARD offer parking?
Yes, 932 CAPRI ISLES BOULEVARD offers parking.
Does 932 CAPRI ISLES BOULEVARD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 932 CAPRI ISLES BOULEVARD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 932 CAPRI ISLES BOULEVARD have a pool?
Yes, 932 CAPRI ISLES BOULEVARD has a pool.
Does 932 CAPRI ISLES BOULEVARD have accessible units?
No, 932 CAPRI ISLES BOULEVARD does not have accessible units.
Does 932 CAPRI ISLES BOULEVARD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 932 CAPRI ISLES BOULEVARD has units with dishwashers.
