932 CAPRI ISLES BOULEVARD

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage recently renovated pool ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool shuffle board garage

Golfvista 2nd Floor Condo | 2-bedroom, 2-bath, 1-car garage. Located in the Capri Isles golf community this condo features vaulted ceilings with skylights for natural light, spacious rooms, beautiful view, and updated bathrooms with new lights, mirrors, faucets and toilets. The enclosed screened lanai provides sliders that can be closed off in the summer or opened during the winter. Community provides pool, clubhouse, shuffleboard and easy access to golf, restaurants, shopping, groceries and much more. Sorry no pets permitted. First, last and security is required. No smoking unit. Included: water, basic cable, pest control and trash.