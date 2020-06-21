All apartments in Venice
Find more places like 928 Myrtle Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Venice, FL
/
928 Myrtle Avenue
Last updated June 19 2020 at 9:41 AM

928 Myrtle Avenue

928 Myrtle Avenue · (941) 444-6185
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Venice
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

928 Myrtle Avenue, Venice, FL 34285
Venice Edgewood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 928 Myrtle Avenue - 928 Myrtle Avenue · Avail. now

$3,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 960 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
tennis court
media room
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
media room
tennis court
2021 Season Availability - Seasonal Venice Cottage – Two Bedroom, One bath, Convenient location to all of Venice Amenities and Two miles from VENICE BEACH! - 2021 Season Availability January, February, March: $3,000/mo - 3 month minimum (April 2021 not available).
2020 Off Season $1,500/mo - Inquire for Available dates (July 2020 not available)

Cute Venice Cottage with Two Bedrooms, One bath, and a convenient location to all of Venice has to offer. The inviting interior provides just under a 1,000 square feet of living for your quiet enjoyment or entertaining. Nicely updated with extras that include the large breakfast bar, queen sized sofa pull out with memory foam for extended guests, laundry room with full sized Washer & Dryer, Large back yard, and a covered patio to enjoy the Florida Living!

Two miles from VENICE BEACH, just off the Island and blocks from the Legacy Trail & Park this home is Located in the Edgewood Historical District that includes local parks and a sports facility that offers Softball fields, Pickleball and Tennis courts just down the street at the Foxworthy By-Pass Park. Find your days living like a local with enjoying all the amenities of this amazing location from the farmers market downtown Venice, theaters, biking, beaching, fishing and to ending the day watching the sunset at the beach, always returning home to your cottage retreat.

Provided by Compass Property Management - Your direction to Annual and Seasonal Living! For further information and availability please visit www.compasspm.net.

~Included in rent: WiFi, Water, Garbage, Electricity, Cable TV, Landscaping
~Pets: No pets
~Paid in full under 90 days, $500 security deposit, $200 clean, plus 12% tax.

Disclaimer: information, regardless of source, is not guaranteed and should be verified.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5848356)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 928 Myrtle Avenue have any available units?
928 Myrtle Avenue has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Venice, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Venice Rent Report.
What amenities does 928 Myrtle Avenue have?
Some of 928 Myrtle Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 928 Myrtle Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
928 Myrtle Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 928 Myrtle Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 928 Myrtle Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Venice.
Does 928 Myrtle Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 928 Myrtle Avenue does offer parking.
Does 928 Myrtle Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 928 Myrtle Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 928 Myrtle Avenue have a pool?
No, 928 Myrtle Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 928 Myrtle Avenue have accessible units?
No, 928 Myrtle Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 928 Myrtle Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 928 Myrtle Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 928 Myrtle Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Advenir at Monterrey
1001 Center Rd
Venice, FL 34292
Treviso Grand
100 Treviso Grand Cir
Venice, FL 34275
The Rialto Apartments Venice
1 Plaza Mayor
Venice, FL 34285

Similar Pages

Venice 1 BedroomsVenice 2 Bedrooms
Venice Apartments with Hardwood FloorsVenice Apartments with Parking
Venice Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLFort Myers, FLBradenton, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLCape Coral, FLPinellas Park, FLPort Charlotte, FLNorth Port, FLValrico, FLSeminole, FL
Iona, FLCypress Lake, FLVillas, FLSouth Bradenton, FLRuskin, FLFish Hawk, FLGulfport, FLGulf Gate Estates, FLSouth Pasadena, FLThe Meadows, FLVenice Gardens, FLMemphis, FL
Apollo Beach, FLGibsonton, FLSouth Venice, FLSouthgate, FLLehigh Acres, FLBardmoor, FLPalmetto, FLBloomingdale, FLPunta Gorda, FLRidge Wood Heights, FLVamo, FLLochmoor Waterway Estates, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida SouthWestern State CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
Florida Gulf Coast University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity