928 Myrtle Avenue

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking internet access media room tennis court

2021 Season Availability - Seasonal Venice Cottage – Two Bedroom, One bath, Convenient location to all of Venice Amenities and Two miles from VENICE BEACH! - 2021 Season Availability January, February, March: $3,000/mo - 3 month minimum (April 2021 not available).

2020 Off Season $1,500/mo - Inquire for Available dates (July 2020 not available)



Cute Venice Cottage with Two Bedrooms, One bath, and a convenient location to all of Venice has to offer. The inviting interior provides just under a 1,000 square feet of living for your quiet enjoyment or entertaining. Nicely updated with extras that include the large breakfast bar, queen sized sofa pull out with memory foam for extended guests, laundry room with full sized Washer & Dryer, Large back yard, and a covered patio to enjoy the Florida Living!



Two miles from VENICE BEACH, just off the Island and blocks from the Legacy Trail & Park this home is Located in the Edgewood Historical District that includes local parks and a sports facility that offers Softball fields, Pickleball and Tennis courts just down the street at the Foxworthy By-Pass Park. Find your days living like a local with enjoying all the amenities of this amazing location from the farmers market downtown Venice, theaters, biking, beaching, fishing and to ending the day watching the sunset at the beach, always returning home to your cottage retreat.



~Included in rent: WiFi, Water, Garbage, Electricity, Cable TV, Landscaping

~Pets: No pets

~Paid in full under 90 days, $500 security deposit, $200 clean, plus 12% tax.



No Pets Allowed



