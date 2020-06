Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher furnished granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This 2 bedroom 2 bathroom condo is a light and bright 1st floor unit. Fully furnished and turnkey ready for your vacation! It features an open floor plan with a gourmet kitchen, granite counters, crown molding, tray ceilings and screened in porch. The community is a tranquil, low-key environment perfect for those of you looking for some solitude! Terrific location- convenient to shopping and restaurants- minutes from downtown Venice and the beach. *Pets will not be considered.