Home
/
Venice, FL
/
525 PARKDALE
Last updated May 19 2020 at 10:42 PM

525 PARKDALE

525 Parkdale Mews · (941) 468-1964
Location

525 Parkdale Mews, Venice, FL 34285
Venice

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 525 · Avail. now

$2,500

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 977 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
basketball court
tennis court
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
internet access
tennis court
Trade in those heels and ties for shorts and flops and get away for a rejuvenating retreat on quaint Venice Island. Cute as can be, this 2 bedroom/2 bathroom, second floor condo has a bird’s eye view over the neighboring park from your private balcony. Equipped with all the conveniences of home, you can pack light. Bathing suit, sunglasses and sunblock are your must haves. Both the master bedroom and guest bedroom offer queen sized accommodations. Home is Wi-Fi enabled with a cable television package for those rare days when you are indoors. This serene retreat is all about location. You can park the car and leave it. Highly recommend bringing or renting a bicycle to travel about. Community offers covered bicycle parking. Just about an 8 minute walk to beautiful Venice Beach. Great beach for shelling and shark tooth hunting. Not uncommon to see dolphins playing in the surf. Grab a bite to eat and a refreshing cocktail on Sharkey’s on the Pier. Bring the fishing poles and cast a line. The options are endless. Less than .5 mile from Venice Ave which offers unique and eclectic dining and shopping options. Community tennis and basketball courts in walking distance as well. Venice Island is an active and friendly community. A place you visit once and it becomes your go to destination year after year. Home has immediate availability and can be rented in 30 day increments.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 525 PARKDALE have any available units?
525 PARKDALE has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Venice, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Venice Rent Report.
What amenities does 525 PARKDALE have?
Some of 525 PARKDALE's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 525 PARKDALE currently offering any rent specials?
525 PARKDALE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 525 PARKDALE pet-friendly?
No, 525 PARKDALE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Venice.
Does 525 PARKDALE offer parking?
Yes, 525 PARKDALE does offer parking.
Does 525 PARKDALE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 525 PARKDALE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 525 PARKDALE have a pool?
No, 525 PARKDALE does not have a pool.
Does 525 PARKDALE have accessible units?
No, 525 PARKDALE does not have accessible units.
Does 525 PARKDALE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 525 PARKDALE has units with dishwashers.
