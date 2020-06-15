525 PARKDALE

Amenities

Trade in those heels and ties for shorts and flops and get away for a rejuvenating retreat on quaint Venice Island. Cute as can be, this 2 bedroom/2 bathroom, second floor condo has a bird’s eye view over the neighboring park from your private balcony. Equipped with all the conveniences of home, you can pack light. Bathing suit, sunglasses and sunblock are your must haves. Both the master bedroom and guest bedroom offer queen sized accommodations. Home is Wi-Fi enabled with a cable television package for those rare days when you are indoors. This serene retreat is all about location. You can park the car and leave it. Highly recommend bringing or renting a bicycle to travel about. Community offers covered bicycle parking. Just about an 8 minute walk to beautiful Venice Beach. Great beach for shelling and shark tooth hunting. Not uncommon to see dolphins playing in the surf. Grab a bite to eat and a refreshing cocktail on Sharkey’s on the Pier. Bring the fishing poles and cast a line. The options are endless. Less than .5 mile from Venice Ave which offers unique and eclectic dining and shopping options. Community tennis and basketball courts in walking distance as well. Venice Island is an active and friendly community. A place you visit once and it becomes your go to destination year after year. Home has immediate availability and can be rented in 30 day increments.