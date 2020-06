Amenities

dishwasher pool microwave furnished range refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities pool

Island life at its best, walk to the beach or the pier at Sharkey's from your fully furnished two bed, ground floor condo. At Gulf Breeze condominium's you will enjoy all the benefits of your island location, relax in your screened lanai or just enjoy spending time at the pool. A great location at a great price. Available for 2021 season.