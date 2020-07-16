All apartments in Venice
248 TAMPA AVENUE.
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:19 PM

248 TAMPA AVENUE

248 Tampa Avenue West · (941) 228-0077
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

248 Tampa Avenue West, Venice, FL 34285
Venice

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 13A · Avail. now

$1,100

Studio · 1 Bath · 450 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
This is a commercial Rental. Commercial rental only

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 248 TAMPA AVENUE have any available units?
248 TAMPA AVENUE has a unit available for $1,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Venice, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Venice Rent Report.
Is 248 TAMPA AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
248 TAMPA AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 248 TAMPA AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 248 TAMPA AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Venice.
Does 248 TAMPA AVENUE offer parking?
No, 248 TAMPA AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 248 TAMPA AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 248 TAMPA AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 248 TAMPA AVENUE have a pool?
No, 248 TAMPA AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 248 TAMPA AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 248 TAMPA AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 248 TAMPA AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 248 TAMPA AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 248 TAMPA AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 248 TAMPA AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.

