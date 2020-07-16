Sign Up
Venice, FL
248 TAMPA AVENUE
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:19 PM
248 TAMPA AVENUE
248 Tampa Avenue West
(941) 228-0077
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Venice
Apartments with Parking
2 Bedrooms
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Location
248 Tampa Avenue West, Venice, FL 34285
Venice
Price and availability
INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub
Studio
Unit 13A · Avail. now
$1,100
Studio · 1 Bath · 450 sqft
Report This Listing
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
This is a commercial Rental. Commercial rental only
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions
Does 248 TAMPA AVENUE have any available units?
248 TAMPA AVENUE has a unit available for $1,100 per month. Check out the
Price and Availability section
for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Venice, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Venice Rent Report
.
Is 248 TAMPA AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
248 TAMPA AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 248 TAMPA AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 248 TAMPA AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Venice
.
Does 248 TAMPA AVENUE offer parking?
No, 248 TAMPA AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 248 TAMPA AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 248 TAMPA AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 248 TAMPA AVENUE have a pool?
No, 248 TAMPA AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 248 TAMPA AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 248 TAMPA AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 248 TAMPA AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 248 TAMPA AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 248 TAMPA AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 248 TAMPA AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
