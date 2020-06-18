205 Cipriani Way

Amenities

Venetian Golf & River Club Single family Home with Heated Pool and Spa (2020 Off Season Available) - 2021 Season: (BOOKED Jan - April)

Off Season: Available $2000/month (Booked June - July)



New Seasonal listing! Come spend the 2020 Season in this lovely 3 Bedroom, 2 bath (plus a den) lake side home with Heated Pool and Spa. Located in the Venetian Golf & River Club this spacious home features a formal living and dining room and a spacious family room provide for a perfect blend for entertaining or casual relaxation. Large sliders open to the over-sized screened-in outdoor living area overlooking the large Pool and Spa. The kitchen offers an abundance of cabinetry, Stainless steel appliances, kitchen island with breakfast bar, and gas cooking for any home-chef would enjoy. The Master bedroom is spacious with an adjoining private master bath with soaking tub, walk-in shower, and dual sink vanities. The two additional bedrooms are equally as spacious and furnished with two singles and a double bed.



Youre just minutes away from the Island of Venice, with its charming historic district, weekly Farmer's Market, incredible beaches, boutiques and fabulous restaurants. Come see why USA Today recently named Venice as the #1 place to retire.



Golf privileges not included. However The River Club has a fine clubhouse offering full restaurant, bar, fitness center, aerobic rooms, tennis courts and pro shop, resort style pool with lap pool and cabana bar. The River Club also has a 70 acre Nature Park with boardwalk trails to the Myakka River ($175 transfer fee).



Provided by Compass Property Management - Your direction to Annual and Seasonal Living! For further information and availability please visit www.compasspm.net.



~Included in rent: Water, Sewer, Garbage, Cable TV, HOA Fees, Landscaping.

~Gas heated pool: Capped with Guest responsible for any overage

~Community: Gated

~Pets: No

~Pool: Community

~Association: Approval required

~Paid in full under 90 days, $500 security deposit, $250 clean, plus 12% tax.



Disclaimer: information, regardless of source, is not guaranteed and should be verified



No Pets Allowed



