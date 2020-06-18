All apartments in Venice
Find more places like 205 Cipriani Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Venice, FL
/
205 Cipriani Way
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

205 Cipriani Way

205 Cipriani Way · (941) 444-6185 ext. 102
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Venice
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

205 Cipriani Way, Venice, FL 34275
Venetian Golf And River Club

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 205 Cipriani Way - 205 Cipriani Way · Avail. now

$4,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2135 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

stainless steel
gym
pool
tennis court
clubhouse
hot tub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
furnished
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
hot tub
tennis court
Venetian Golf & River Club Single family Home with Heated Pool and Spa (2020 Off Season Available) - 2021 Season: (BOOKED Jan - April)
Off Season: Available $2000/month (Booked June - July)

New Seasonal listing! Come spend the 2020 Season in this lovely 3 Bedroom, 2 bath (plus a den) lake side home with Heated Pool and Spa. Located in the Venetian Golf & River Club this spacious home features a formal living and dining room and a spacious family room provide for a perfect blend for entertaining or casual relaxation. Large sliders open to the over-sized screened-in outdoor living area overlooking the large Pool and Spa. The kitchen offers an abundance of cabinetry, Stainless steel appliances, kitchen island with breakfast bar, and gas cooking for any home-chef would enjoy. The Master bedroom is spacious with an adjoining private master bath with soaking tub, walk-in shower, and dual sink vanities. The two additional bedrooms are equally as spacious and furnished with two singles and a double bed.

Youre just minutes away from the Island of Venice, with its charming historic district, weekly Farmer's Market, incredible beaches, boutiques and fabulous restaurants. Come see why USA Today recently named Venice as the #1 place to retire.

Golf privileges not included. However The River Club has a fine clubhouse offering full restaurant, bar, fitness center, aerobic rooms, tennis courts and pro shop, resort style pool with lap pool and cabana bar. The River Club also has a 70 acre Nature Park with boardwalk trails to the Myakka River ($175 transfer fee).

Provided by Compass Property Management - Your direction to Annual and Seasonal Living! For further information and availability please visit www.compasspm.net.

~Included in rent: Water, Sewer, Garbage, Cable TV, HOA Fees, Landscaping.
~Gas heated pool: Capped with Guest responsible for any overage
~Community: Gated
~Pets: No
~Pool: Community
~Association: Approval required
~Paid in full under 90 days, $500 security deposit, $250 clean, plus 12% tax.

Disclaimer: information, regardless of source, is not guaranteed and should be verified

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5667073)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 205 Cipriani Way have any available units?
205 Cipriani Way has a unit available for $4,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Venice, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Venice Rent Report.
What amenities does 205 Cipriani Way have?
Some of 205 Cipriani Way's amenities include stainless steel, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 205 Cipriani Way currently offering any rent specials?
205 Cipriani Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 205 Cipriani Way pet-friendly?
No, 205 Cipriani Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Venice.
Does 205 Cipriani Way offer parking?
No, 205 Cipriani Way does not offer parking.
Does 205 Cipriani Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 205 Cipriani Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 205 Cipriani Way have a pool?
Yes, 205 Cipriani Way has a pool.
Does 205 Cipriani Way have accessible units?
No, 205 Cipriani Way does not have accessible units.
Does 205 Cipriani Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 205 Cipriani Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 205 Cipriani Way?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Advenir at Monterrey
1001 Center Rd
Venice, FL 34292
The Rialto Apartments Venice
1 Plaza Mayor
Venice, FL 34285
Treviso Grand
100 Treviso Grand Cir
Venice, FL 34275

Similar Pages

Venice 1 BedroomsVenice 2 Bedrooms
Venice Apartments with Hardwood FloorsVenice Apartments with Parking
Venice Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLFort Myers, FLBradenton, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLCape Coral, FLPinellas Park, FLPort Charlotte, FLNorth Port, FLValrico, FLSeminole, FL
Iona, FLCypress Lake, FLVillas, FLSouth Bradenton, FLRuskin, FLFish Hawk, FLGulfport, FLGulf Gate Estates, FLSouth Pasadena, FLThe Meadows, FLVenice Gardens, FLMemphis, FL
Apollo Beach, FLGibsonton, FLSouth Venice, FLSouthgate, FLLehigh Acres, FLBardmoor, FLPalmetto, FLBloomingdale, FLPunta Gorda, FLRidge Wood Heights, FLVamo, FLLochmoor Waterway Estates, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida SouthWestern State CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
Florida Gulf Coast University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity