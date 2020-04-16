All apartments in Venice
110 Rimini Way

110 Rimini Way
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

110 Rimini Way, Venice, FL 34275
Venetian Golf And River Club

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 110 Rimini Way - Season · Avail. now

$5,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2350 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

walk in closets
gym
pool
tennis court
clubhouse
hot tub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
furnished
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
hot tub
internet access
tennis court
2021 Season BOOKED. Inquire for off season rates and dates (2 month minimum) - 2021 Season BOOKED!
Note: NOT available for November 2020 or April 9th 18th 2021
Inquire for off season rates and dates

Furnished Seasonal Short term single family home with Beautiful heated Pool, Spa, and large screened lanai overlooking preserve. Located in the highly desirable gated community of Venetian Golf and River Club, this 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom offers a spacious split floor plan with tray ceilings along with decorative niches. A formal living and dining room and a spacious family room provide the perfect blend for entertaining or casual relaxation. Accessed from the living room is an over-sized screened-in outdoor living area overlooking the large Pool. The kitchen offers an abundance of cabinetry, and a large breakfast bar that any home chef would enjoy to work in. Just off the living area - the den is a great option to comfortably pass the day with a book or catch up on emails. The Master bedroom is spacious with a walk in closet and adjoining luxury private master bath with soaking tub, walk-in shower, and dual sink vanities. The two additional bedrooms are equally as spacious and nicely situated to main bath with dual sinks and walk-in shower.

Venetian Golf & River Club is a gated community with 24 hour manned security (Golf privileges not included). The River Club has a fine clubhouse offering full restaurant, bar, fitness center, aerobic rooms, tennis courts and pro shop, resort style pool with lap pool and cabana bar. The River Club also has a 70 acre Nature Park with boardwalk trails to the Myakka River. Easy access to beaches and Historic downtown Venice.

Provided by Compass Property Management - Your direction to Annual and Seasonal Living! For further information and availability please visit www.compasspm.net.

~Included in rent: Water, Sewer, Garbage, Cable TV, Wi-Fi, HOA Fees, Landscaping.
~Community: Gated
~Master bedroom Queen sized bed, 2nd Queen, 3rd Queen
~Pets: No
~Pool: Heated (Heated by gas, guest is responsible for any gas charges over $100/mo)
~Association: Approval required ($175 transfer fee)
~Paid in full under 90 days, $500 security deposit, $300 clean, plus 12% tax.

Disclaimer: information, regardless of source, is not guaranteed and should be verified

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5123232)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 110 Rimini Way have any available units?
110 Rimini Way has a unit available for $5,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Venice, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Venice Rent Report.
What amenities does 110 Rimini Way have?
Some of 110 Rimini Way's amenities include walk in closets, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 110 Rimini Way currently offering any rent specials?
110 Rimini Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 110 Rimini Way pet-friendly?
No, 110 Rimini Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Venice.
Does 110 Rimini Way offer parking?
No, 110 Rimini Way does not offer parking.
Does 110 Rimini Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 110 Rimini Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 110 Rimini Way have a pool?
Yes, 110 Rimini Way has a pool.
Does 110 Rimini Way have accessible units?
No, 110 Rimini Way does not have accessible units.
Does 110 Rimini Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 110 Rimini Way does not have units with dishwashers.
