110 Rimini Way

walk in closets gym pool tennis court clubhouse hot tub

2021 Season BOOKED. Inquire for off season rates and dates (2 month minimum) - 2021 Season BOOKED!

Note: NOT available for November 2020 or April 9th 18th 2021

Inquire for off season rates and dates



Furnished Seasonal Short term single family home with Beautiful heated Pool, Spa, and large screened lanai overlooking preserve. Located in the highly desirable gated community of Venetian Golf and River Club, this 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom offers a spacious split floor plan with tray ceilings along with decorative niches. A formal living and dining room and a spacious family room provide the perfect blend for entertaining or casual relaxation. Accessed from the living room is an over-sized screened-in outdoor living area overlooking the large Pool. The kitchen offers an abundance of cabinetry, and a large breakfast bar that any home chef would enjoy to work in. Just off the living area - the den is a great option to comfortably pass the day with a book or catch up on emails. The Master bedroom is spacious with a walk in closet and adjoining luxury private master bath with soaking tub, walk-in shower, and dual sink vanities. The two additional bedrooms are equally as spacious and nicely situated to main bath with dual sinks and walk-in shower.



Venetian Golf & River Club is a gated community with 24 hour manned security (Golf privileges not included). The River Club has a fine clubhouse offering full restaurant, bar, fitness center, aerobic rooms, tennis courts and pro shop, resort style pool with lap pool and cabana bar. The River Club also has a 70 acre Nature Park with boardwalk trails to the Myakka River. Easy access to beaches and Historic downtown Venice.



Provided by Compass Property Management - Your direction to Annual and Seasonal Living! For further information and availability please visit www.compasspm.net.



~Included in rent: Water, Sewer, Garbage, Cable TV, Wi-Fi, HOA Fees, Landscaping.

~Community: Gated

~Master bedroom Queen sized bed, 2nd Queen, 3rd Queen

~Pets: No

~Pool: Heated (Heated by gas, guest is responsible for any gas charges over $100/mo)

~Association: Approval required ($175 transfer fee)

~Paid in full under 90 days, $500 security deposit, $300 clean, plus 12% tax.



Disclaimer: information, regardless of source, is not guaranteed and should be verified



