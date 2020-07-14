All apartments in Venice Gardens
251 Redwood Road

251 Redwood Road · No Longer Available
251 Redwood Road, Venice Gardens, FL 34293
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home are neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals upon move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly, too (breed restrictions may apply). If this home has a pool, resident will be charged a monthly $150 pool maintenance fee. This home may have additional HOA requirements. Please contact us for additional information. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate Broker in this market. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Does 251 Redwood Road have any available units?
251 Redwood Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Venice Gardens, FL.
Is 251 Redwood Road currently offering any rent specials?
251 Redwood Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 251 Redwood Road pet-friendly?
No, 251 Redwood Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Venice Gardens.
Does 251 Redwood Road offer parking?
No, 251 Redwood Road does not offer parking.
Does 251 Redwood Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 251 Redwood Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 251 Redwood Road have a pool?
Yes, 251 Redwood Road has a pool.
Does 251 Redwood Road have accessible units?
No, 251 Redwood Road does not have accessible units.
Does 251 Redwood Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 251 Redwood Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 251 Redwood Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 251 Redwood Road does not have units with air conditioning.
