Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:21 PM

1704 Sandy Court

1704 Sandy Court · (941) 444-6185 ext. 102
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1704 Sandy Court, Venice Gardens, FL 34293
Venice Gardens

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1704 Sandy Court · Avail. now

$1,600

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1354 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
Venice Gardens Home on Cul-de-sac - Annual Rental with Two Car Garage - Annual Unfurnished Venice Gardens home! This 2 bedroom, 2 bath home has an "open and airy feeling" with a comfortably sized living and dining room combination with separate eating area in the kitchen that opens to the enclosed Florida room. The living area is nicely designed to open to the Florida room and provides an extension of living area. The master bedroom includes a walk in closet and smartly designed master bath with wash room and private walk in shower. Extras include lawn care, two car garage, Cul-de- sac and a location that includes our charming Venice amenities and the optional Venice Gardens Community pool/club house just a short distance away..

~Lawn care included, Tenants to maintain beds and shrubs.

Provided by Compass Property Management - Your direction to Annual and Seasonal Living! For further information and availability please visit www.compasspm.net.

Disclaimer: information, regardless of source, is not guaranteed and should be verified.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5851483)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1704 Sandy Court have any available units?
1704 Sandy Court has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1704 Sandy Court have?
Some of 1704 Sandy Court's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1704 Sandy Court currently offering any rent specials?
1704 Sandy Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1704 Sandy Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 1704 Sandy Court is pet friendly.
Does 1704 Sandy Court offer parking?
Yes, 1704 Sandy Court does offer parking.
Does 1704 Sandy Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1704 Sandy Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1704 Sandy Court have a pool?
Yes, 1704 Sandy Court has a pool.
Does 1704 Sandy Court have accessible units?
No, 1704 Sandy Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1704 Sandy Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 1704 Sandy Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1704 Sandy Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 1704 Sandy Court does not have units with air conditioning.
