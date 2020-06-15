1704 Sandy Court

Amenities

Venice Gardens Home on Cul-de-sac - Annual Rental with Two Car Garage - Annual Unfurnished Venice Gardens home! This 2 bedroom, 2 bath home has an "open and airy feeling" with a comfortably sized living and dining room combination with separate eating area in the kitchen that opens to the enclosed Florida room. The living area is nicely designed to open to the Florida room and provides an extension of living area. The master bedroom includes a walk in closet and smartly designed master bath with wash room and private walk in shower. Extras include lawn care, two car garage, Cul-de- sac and a location that includes our charming Venice amenities and the optional Venice Gardens Community pool/club house just a short distance away..



~Lawn care included, Tenants to maintain beds and shrubs.



Provided by Compass Property Management - Your direction to Annual and Seasonal Living! For further information and availability please visit www.compasspm.net.



Disclaimer: information, regardless of source, is not guaranteed and should be verified.



No Cats Allowed



