All apartments in Venice Gardens
Find more places like 1013 Squaw Valley Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Venice Gardens, FL
/
1013 Squaw Valley Court
Last updated June 12 2020 at 3:37 PM

1013 Squaw Valley Court

1013 Squaw Valley Court · (239) 201-4069
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Venice Gardens
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1013 Squaw Valley Court, Venice Gardens, FL 34293
Venice Gardens

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,945

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1798 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
OUR GIFT TO YOU, receive a $500 gift card with a 12 month lease terms and conditions apply upon move in.This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home are neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals upon move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly, too (breed restrictions may apply). If this home has a pool, resident will be charged a monthly $150 pool maintenance fee. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate Broker in this market. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1013 Squaw Valley Court have any available units?
1013 Squaw Valley Court has a unit available for $1,945 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 1013 Squaw Valley Court currently offering any rent specials?
1013 Squaw Valley Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1013 Squaw Valley Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 1013 Squaw Valley Court is pet friendly.
Does 1013 Squaw Valley Court offer parking?
No, 1013 Squaw Valley Court does not offer parking.
Does 1013 Squaw Valley Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1013 Squaw Valley Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1013 Squaw Valley Court have a pool?
Yes, 1013 Squaw Valley Court has a pool.
Does 1013 Squaw Valley Court have accessible units?
No, 1013 Squaw Valley Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1013 Squaw Valley Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 1013 Squaw Valley Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1013 Squaw Valley Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 1013 Squaw Valley Court does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1013 Squaw Valley Court?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Venice Gardens 2 BedroomsVenice Gardens Apartments with Balcony
Venice Gardens Apartments with Washer-DryerVenice Gardens Furnished Apartments
Venice Gardens Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Petersburg, FLFort Myers, FLBradenton, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLCape Coral, FLPort Charlotte, FLVenice, FLNorth Port, FLIona, FLCypress Lake, FLVillas, FL
South Bradenton, FLRuskin, FLGulfport, FLGulf Gate Estates, FLThe Meadows, FLMemphis, FLApollo Beach, FLGibsonton, FLSouth Venice, FLSouthgate, FLPalmetto, FLPunta Gorda, FL
Ridge Wood Heights, FLVamo, FLLochmoor Waterway Estates, FLLaurel, FLCortez, FLFort Myers Beach, FLLongboat Key, FLWhiskey Creek, FLHolmes Beach, FLSiesta Key, FLSarasota Springs, FLSt. James City, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida SouthWestern State CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
Florida Gulf Coast UniversityUniversity of South Florida-St Petersburg
University of South Florida-Sarasota-Manatee
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity