4032 Crockers Lake Blvd Unit 8-16

Vintage Grand Condo - Beautiful, updated unit in the popular Vintage Grand community on Palmer Ranch. This is the larger 1 bedroom 1 bath unit, ceramic tile throughout. Community is very conveniently located in the highly desirable Palmer Ranch area you are close to shopping, Costco is walk-able, and only minutes to the Legacy Trail, Siesta Key beach is only a short ride. Also close by is the local YMCA and the Potter Park water park. There are shuffle board courts and a picnic/grill area overlooking the community pond. Amenities include, a clubhouse and fitness center, 2 resort style pools, tennis courts, playground, car wash and a convenient dock for fishing. Available for short term rental, minimum 6 months. Unit is furnished.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5805347)