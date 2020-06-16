All apartments in Vamo
4032 Crockers Lake Blvd Unit 8-16
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:11 PM

4032 Crockers Lake Blvd Unit 8-16

4032 Crockers Lake Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

4032 Crockers Lake Boulevard, Vamo, FL 34238

Amenities

recently renovated
gym
pool
playground
shuffle board
tennis court
Unit Amenities
furnished
recently renovated
Property Amenities
car wash area
clubhouse
gym
playground
pool
shuffle board
bbq/grill
tennis court
Vintage Grand Condo - Beautiful, updated unit in the popular Vintage Grand community on Palmer Ranch. This is the larger 1 bedroom 1 bath unit, ceramic tile throughout. Community is very conveniently located in the highly desirable Palmer Ranch area you are close to shopping, Costco is walk-able, and only minutes to the Legacy Trail, Siesta Key beach is only a short ride. Also close by is the local YMCA and the Potter Park water park. There are shuffle board courts and a picnic/grill area overlooking the community pond. Amenities include, a clubhouse and fitness center, 2 resort style pools, tennis courts, playground, car wash and a convenient dock for fishing. Available for short term rental, minimum 6 months. Unit is furnished.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5805347)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4032 Crockers Lake Blvd Unit 8-16 have any available units?
4032 Crockers Lake Blvd Unit 8-16 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Vamo, FL.
What amenities does 4032 Crockers Lake Blvd Unit 8-16 have?
Some of 4032 Crockers Lake Blvd Unit 8-16's amenities include recently renovated, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4032 Crockers Lake Blvd Unit 8-16 currently offering any rent specials?
4032 Crockers Lake Blvd Unit 8-16 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4032 Crockers Lake Blvd Unit 8-16 pet-friendly?
No, 4032 Crockers Lake Blvd Unit 8-16 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Vamo.
Does 4032 Crockers Lake Blvd Unit 8-16 offer parking?
No, 4032 Crockers Lake Blvd Unit 8-16 does not offer parking.
Does 4032 Crockers Lake Blvd Unit 8-16 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4032 Crockers Lake Blvd Unit 8-16 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4032 Crockers Lake Blvd Unit 8-16 have a pool?
Yes, 4032 Crockers Lake Blvd Unit 8-16 has a pool.
Does 4032 Crockers Lake Blvd Unit 8-16 have accessible units?
No, 4032 Crockers Lake Blvd Unit 8-16 does not have accessible units.
Does 4032 Crockers Lake Blvd Unit 8-16 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4032 Crockers Lake Blvd Unit 8-16 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4032 Crockers Lake Blvd Unit 8-16 have units with air conditioning?
No, 4032 Crockers Lake Blvd Unit 8-16 does not have units with air conditioning.
