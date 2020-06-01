All apartments in Valrico
Find more places like 426 Bonnieview Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Valrico, FL
/
426 Bonnieview Drive
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:02 AM

426 Bonnieview Drive

426 Bonnie View Dr · (844) 874-2669
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Valrico
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Cheap Places
See all

Location

426 Bonnie View Dr, Valrico, FL 33594
Featherock

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 426 Bonnieview Drive Valrico FL · Avail. now

$1,485

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1036 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
garage
pool
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
LIFE SIMPLIFIED
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,036 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on “first-come, first-served” basis.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicant’s first month’s rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer, and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based upon credit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one month’s rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreement and submit the full security deposit within 48 hours after approval of the Lease. The Lease start date must be within 14 days after approval. This requirement is applicable to al

(RLNE5778934)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 426 Bonnieview Drive have any available units?
426 Bonnieview Drive has a unit available for $1,485 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 426 Bonnieview Drive have?
Some of 426 Bonnieview Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 426 Bonnieview Drive currently offering any rent specials?
426 Bonnieview Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 426 Bonnieview Drive pet-friendly?
No, 426 Bonnieview Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Valrico.
Does 426 Bonnieview Drive offer parking?
Yes, 426 Bonnieview Drive does offer parking.
Does 426 Bonnieview Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 426 Bonnieview Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 426 Bonnieview Drive have a pool?
Yes, 426 Bonnieview Drive has a pool.
Does 426 Bonnieview Drive have accessible units?
No, 426 Bonnieview Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 426 Bonnieview Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 426 Bonnieview Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 426 Bonnieview Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 426 Bonnieview Drive has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 426 Bonnieview Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Valrico Station
108 Valrico Station Rd
Valrico, FL 33594

Similar Pages

Valrico 1 BedroomsValrico 2 Bedrooms
Valrico Apartments with GymValrico Dog Friendly Apartments
Valrico Luxury Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLEgypt Lake-Leto, FLSeminole, FLCarrollwood, FLTrinity, FLEast Lake, FLEast Lake-Orient Park, FL
South Bradenton, FLNorthdale, FLWestchase, FLBartow, FLRuskin, FLBrooksville, FLNew Port Richey, FLOdessa, FLFish Hawk, FLZephyrhills, FLHudson, FLGulfport, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity