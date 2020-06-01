All apartments in Valrico
Last updated April 23 2019 at 5:54 PM

4009 Highgate Drive

4009 Highgate Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4009 Highgate Drive, Valrico, FL 33594

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This 3 bedroom 2 bath, 1,427 sf home is located in Valrico, FL. This home features beautiful laminate and plush carpeted floors, an updated kitchen with white appliances, spacious dining area and car garage. Private back patio, great for pets and outdoor entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions.Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4009 Highgate Drive have any available units?
4009 Highgate Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Valrico, FL.
What amenities does 4009 Highgate Drive have?
Some of 4009 Highgate Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4009 Highgate Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4009 Highgate Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4009 Highgate Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4009 Highgate Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4009 Highgate Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4009 Highgate Drive offers parking.
Does 4009 Highgate Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4009 Highgate Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4009 Highgate Drive have a pool?
No, 4009 Highgate Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4009 Highgate Drive have accessible units?
No, 4009 Highgate Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4009 Highgate Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4009 Highgate Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4009 Highgate Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 4009 Highgate Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
