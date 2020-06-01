All apartments in Valrico
3902 Napa Place

3902 Napa Place · No Longer Available
Location

3902 Napa Place, Valrico, FL 33596
Lithia Ridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Make this charming 5 bedroom 3 bathroom house your new home! This home features a bright and spacious kitchen and dining room perfect for entertaining! The inviting living room offers ample room to enjoy an evening in or take your night outside to relax on back patio! Don't miss this opportunity to make this home yours. Contact our leasing agent for more information!

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3902 Napa Place have any available units?
3902 Napa Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Valrico, FL.
Is 3902 Napa Place currently offering any rent specials?
3902 Napa Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3902 Napa Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 3902 Napa Place is pet friendly.
Does 3902 Napa Place offer parking?
No, 3902 Napa Place does not offer parking.
Does 3902 Napa Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3902 Napa Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3902 Napa Place have a pool?
No, 3902 Napa Place does not have a pool.
Does 3902 Napa Place have accessible units?
No, 3902 Napa Place does not have accessible units.
Does 3902 Napa Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 3902 Napa Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3902 Napa Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 3902 Napa Place does not have units with air conditioning.

