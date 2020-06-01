All apartments in Valrico
Last updated April 21 2020 at 1:29 AM

3120 BENT CREEK DRIVE

3120 Bent Creek Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3120 Bent Creek Drive, Valrico, FL 33596
River Hills Masters

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Located in the gated River Hills Country Club Community. 24 hour guard, Golf membership is available.
Home is move in ready, Granite in kitchen, screened lanai.
Lawn care provided.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3120 BENT CREEK DRIVE have any available units?
3120 BENT CREEK DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Valrico, FL.
What amenities does 3120 BENT CREEK DRIVE have?
Some of 3120 BENT CREEK DRIVE's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3120 BENT CREEK DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
3120 BENT CREEK DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3120 BENT CREEK DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 3120 BENT CREEK DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Valrico.
Does 3120 BENT CREEK DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 3120 BENT CREEK DRIVE offers parking.
Does 3120 BENT CREEK DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3120 BENT CREEK DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3120 BENT CREEK DRIVE have a pool?
No, 3120 BENT CREEK DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 3120 BENT CREEK DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 3120 BENT CREEK DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 3120 BENT CREEK DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3120 BENT CREEK DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 3120 BENT CREEK DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 3120 BENT CREEK DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
