All apartments in Valrico
Find more places like 3033 Bear Oak Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Valrico, FL
/
3033 Bear Oak Dr
Last updated March 18 2020 at 1:54 AM

3033 Bear Oak Dr

3033 Bear Oak Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Valrico
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Cheap Places
See all

Location

3033 Bear Oak Drive, Valrico, FL 33594

Amenities

patio / balcony
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
3033 Bear Oak Drive - New paint and carpet in this great 2 bedroom 1.5 bath townhome in Oakwood Terrace.

(RLNE5147966)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3033 Bear Oak Dr have any available units?
3033 Bear Oak Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Valrico, FL.
Is 3033 Bear Oak Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3033 Bear Oak Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3033 Bear Oak Dr pet-friendly?
No, 3033 Bear Oak Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Valrico.
Does 3033 Bear Oak Dr offer parking?
No, 3033 Bear Oak Dr does not offer parking.
Does 3033 Bear Oak Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3033 Bear Oak Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3033 Bear Oak Dr have a pool?
No, 3033 Bear Oak Dr does not have a pool.
Does 3033 Bear Oak Dr have accessible units?
No, 3033 Bear Oak Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3033 Bear Oak Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 3033 Bear Oak Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3033 Bear Oak Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 3033 Bear Oak Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Valrico Station
108 Valrico Station Rd
Valrico, FL 33594

Similar Pages

Valrico 1 BedroomsValrico 2 Bedrooms
Valrico Apartments with GymValrico Dog Friendly Apartments
Valrico Luxury Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLEgypt Lake-Leto, FLSeminole, FLCarrollwood, FLTrinity, FLEast Lake, FLEast Lake-Orient Park, FL
South Bradenton, FLNorthdale, FLWestchase, FLBartow, FLRuskin, FLBrooksville, FLNew Port Richey, FLOdessa, FLFish Hawk, FLZephyrhills, FLHudson, FLGulfport, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa