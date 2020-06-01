Rent Calculator
Last updated March 18 2020 at 1:54 AM
3033 Bear Oak Dr
3033 Bear Oak Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
3033 Bear Oak Drive, Valrico, FL 33594
Amenities
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
3033 Bear Oak Drive - New paint and carpet in this great 2 bedroom 1.5 bath townhome in Oakwood Terrace.
(RLNE5147966)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3033 Bear Oak Dr have any available units?
3033 Bear Oak Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Valrico, FL
.
Is 3033 Bear Oak Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3033 Bear Oak Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3033 Bear Oak Dr pet-friendly?
No, 3033 Bear Oak Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Valrico
.
Does 3033 Bear Oak Dr offer parking?
No, 3033 Bear Oak Dr does not offer parking.
Does 3033 Bear Oak Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3033 Bear Oak Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3033 Bear Oak Dr have a pool?
No, 3033 Bear Oak Dr does not have a pool.
Does 3033 Bear Oak Dr have accessible units?
No, 3033 Bear Oak Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3033 Bear Oak Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 3033 Bear Oak Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3033 Bear Oak Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 3033 Bear Oak Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
