3027 BEAR OAK DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage pool range refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

This home has 1,315 square feet of living space with a 1-car garage. The living room, dining room, kitchen and a half bath are located downstairs. The 2 bedrooms and loft are upstairs and are very spacious, the master bedroom has a walk-thru closet. The Full Bath upstairs comes complete with a separate shower stall and a jacuzzi tub style. This home is in a desirable area , community pool, and worry-free maintenance for the outside of your home. The lawn is always manicured and the homes always look their best. The backyard is open with plenty of room to run!