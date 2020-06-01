All apartments in Valrico
3027 BEAR OAK DRIVE

3027 Bear Oak Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3027 Bear Oak Drive, Valrico, FL 33594

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
pool
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
This home has 1,315 square feet of living space with a 1-car garage. The living room, dining room, kitchen and a half bath are located downstairs. The 2 bedrooms and loft are upstairs and are very spacious, the master bedroom has a walk-thru closet. The Full Bath upstairs comes complete with a separate shower stall and a jacuzzi tub style. This home is in a desirable area , community pool, and worry-free maintenance for the outside of your home. The lawn is always manicured and the homes always look their best. The backyard is open with plenty of room to run!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3027 BEAR OAK DRIVE have any available units?
3027 BEAR OAK DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Valrico, FL.
What amenities does 3027 BEAR OAK DRIVE have?
Some of 3027 BEAR OAK DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3027 BEAR OAK DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
3027 BEAR OAK DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3027 BEAR OAK DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 3027 BEAR OAK DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Valrico.
Does 3027 BEAR OAK DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 3027 BEAR OAK DRIVE offers parking.
Does 3027 BEAR OAK DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3027 BEAR OAK DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3027 BEAR OAK DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 3027 BEAR OAK DRIVE has a pool.
Does 3027 BEAR OAK DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 3027 BEAR OAK DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 3027 BEAR OAK DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3027 BEAR OAK DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 3027 BEAR OAK DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 3027 BEAR OAK DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
