3027 BEAR OAK DRIVE

Amenities
This home has 1,315 square feet of living space with a 1-car garage. The living room, dining room, kitchen and a half bath are located downstairs. The 2 bedrooms and loft are upstairs and are very spacious, the master bedroom has a walk-thru closet. The Full Bath upstairs comes complete with a separate shower stall and a jacuzzi tub style. This home is in a desirable area , community pool, and worry-free maintenance for the outside of your home. The lawn is always manicured and the homes always look their best. The backyard is open with plenty of room to run!