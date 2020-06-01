All apartments in Valrico
Find more places like 2837 Park Meadow Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Valrico, FL
/
2837 Park Meadow Drive
Last updated August 20 2019 at 10:05 PM

2837 Park Meadow Drive

2837 Park Meadow Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Valrico
See all
Apartments with Move-in Specials
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2837 Park Meadow Drive, Valrico, FL 33594

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
pool
range
oven
Unit Amenities
oven
range
Property Amenities
pool
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
LUXURY EXECUTIVE POOL HOME AVAILABLE MID JULY Spectacular home that features just under a whopping 3800 square feet with four bedrooms and three bathrooms. There are NO neighbors behind you '. just stunning view of the conservatory area. Walk into the home and be shocked that no corners have been cut. Beautiful porcelain tile throughout the entire home for easy care and clean up. The kitchen is a dream with a double oven and a gas stove (very rare in Florida), beautiful cabinetry, and countertops. Located on a over sized lot with high ceilings, this stylish home offers it all like an amazing master suite, a large bonus room for all of your entertaining or gaming needs, and office with French doors, and large bedrooms with ample closet space. This unique home is now available for showings'this is an A plus opportunity to find a dream home where you can set down roots. Contact us today for instructions.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2837 Park Meadow Drive have any available units?
2837 Park Meadow Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Valrico, FL.
What amenities does 2837 Park Meadow Drive have?
Some of 2837 Park Meadow Drive's amenities include pet friendly, 24hr maintenance, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2837 Park Meadow Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2837 Park Meadow Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2837 Park Meadow Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2837 Park Meadow Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2837 Park Meadow Drive offer parking?
No, 2837 Park Meadow Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2837 Park Meadow Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2837 Park Meadow Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2837 Park Meadow Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2837 Park Meadow Drive has a pool.
Does 2837 Park Meadow Drive have accessible units?
No, 2837 Park Meadow Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2837 Park Meadow Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2837 Park Meadow Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2837 Park Meadow Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2837 Park Meadow Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Valrico Station
108 Valrico Station Rd
Valrico, FL 33594

Similar Pages

Valrico 1 Bedroom ApartmentsValrico 2 Bedroom Apartments
Valrico 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom ApartmentsValrico Apartments with Move-in Specials
Valrico Apartments with Washer-Dryers

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLWinter Haven, FLDunedin, FLFour Corners, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLEgypt Lake-Leto, FLSeminole, FLCarrollwood, FLTrinity, FLEast Lake, FLNew Port Richey, FL
East Lake-Orient Park, FLSouth Bradenton, FLOdessa, FLWestchase, FLBartow, FLRuskin, FLBrooksville, FLDavenport, FLFish Hawk, FLZephyrhills, FLHudson, FLGulfport, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa