2837 Park Meadow Drive

Amenities

pet friendly 24hr maintenance pool range oven

Unit Amenities oven range Property Amenities pool 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

LUXURY EXECUTIVE POOL HOME AVAILABLE MID JULY Spectacular home that features just under a whopping 3800 square feet with four bedrooms and three bathrooms. There are NO neighbors behind you '. just stunning view of the conservatory area. Walk into the home and be shocked that no corners have been cut. Beautiful porcelain tile throughout the entire home for easy care and clean up. The kitchen is a dream with a double oven and a gas stove (very rare in Florida), beautiful cabinetry, and countertops. Located on a over sized lot with high ceilings, this stylish home offers it all like an amazing master suite, a large bonus room for all of your entertaining or gaming needs, and office with French doors, and large bedrooms with ample closet space. This unique home is now available for showings'this is an A plus opportunity to find a dream home where you can set down roots. Contact us today for instructions.



**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**



Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.



The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.