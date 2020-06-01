All apartments in Valrico
2807 South Miller Road

Location

2807 South Miller Road, Valrico, FL 33596

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
LIFE SIMPLIFIED
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, and approximately 2,316 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come, first-served basis.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicants first months rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreement and submit the full security deposit within 48 hours after approval of the Lease. The Lease start date must be within 14 days after approval. This requirement is applicable to al

(RLNE5481895)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2807 South Miller Road have any available units?
2807 South Miller Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Valrico, FL.
What amenities does 2807 South Miller Road have?
Some of 2807 South Miller Road's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2807 South Miller Road currently offering any rent specials?
2807 South Miller Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2807 South Miller Road pet-friendly?
No, 2807 South Miller Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Valrico.
Does 2807 South Miller Road offer parking?
Yes, 2807 South Miller Road offers parking.
Does 2807 South Miller Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2807 South Miller Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2807 South Miller Road have a pool?
Yes, 2807 South Miller Road has a pool.
Does 2807 South Miller Road have accessible units?
No, 2807 South Miller Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2807 South Miller Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2807 South Miller Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 2807 South Miller Road have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2807 South Miller Road has units with air conditioning.

