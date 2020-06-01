All apartments in Valrico
Find more places like 2749 BUCKHORN PRESERVE BOULEVARD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Valrico, FL
/
2749 BUCKHORN PRESERVE BOULEVARD
Last updated February 29 2020 at 8:10 AM

2749 BUCKHORN PRESERVE BOULEVARD

2749 Buckhorn Preserve Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Valrico
See all
Apartments with Move-in Specials
See all
2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryers
See all
1 Bedroom Apartments
See all

Location

2749 Buckhorn Preserve Boulevard, Valrico, FL 33596

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
You'll love the features this beautiful home has to offer. In addition to a fenced backyard this home features a spacious open floor plan, laminate flooring, and recessed lighting throughout. The living areas are bright and spacious making this space ideal for entertaining guests or making memories with your family. Cook your favorite meals in the kitchen equipped with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and ample cabinet space. This home won’t last long!

Live in a tech-friendly home. Smart Home is a monthly service that helps you manage access to your home and save on your energy bill. With our Smart Home features, you can remotely lock and unlock your front door, control your thermostat, and receive notifications about your home - all through the convenience of your mobile device or computer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2749 BUCKHORN PRESERVE BOULEVARD have any available units?
2749 BUCKHORN PRESERVE BOULEVARD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Valrico, FL.
What amenities does 2749 BUCKHORN PRESERVE BOULEVARD have?
Some of 2749 BUCKHORN PRESERVE BOULEVARD's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2749 BUCKHORN PRESERVE BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
2749 BUCKHORN PRESERVE BOULEVARD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2749 BUCKHORN PRESERVE BOULEVARD pet-friendly?
No, 2749 BUCKHORN PRESERVE BOULEVARD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Valrico.
Does 2749 BUCKHORN PRESERVE BOULEVARD offer parking?
Yes, 2749 BUCKHORN PRESERVE BOULEVARD offers parking.
Does 2749 BUCKHORN PRESERVE BOULEVARD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2749 BUCKHORN PRESERVE BOULEVARD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2749 BUCKHORN PRESERVE BOULEVARD have a pool?
No, 2749 BUCKHORN PRESERVE BOULEVARD does not have a pool.
Does 2749 BUCKHORN PRESERVE BOULEVARD have accessible units?
No, 2749 BUCKHORN PRESERVE BOULEVARD does not have accessible units.
Does 2749 BUCKHORN PRESERVE BOULEVARD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2749 BUCKHORN PRESERVE BOULEVARD has units with dishwashers.
Does 2749 BUCKHORN PRESERVE BOULEVARD have units with air conditioning?
No, 2749 BUCKHORN PRESERVE BOULEVARD does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Valrico Station
108 Valrico Station Rd
Valrico, FL 33594

Similar Pages

Valrico 1 Bedroom ApartmentsValrico 2 Bedroom Apartments
Valrico 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom ApartmentsValrico Apartments with Move-in Specials
Valrico Apartments with Washer-Dryers

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLWinter Haven, FLDunedin, FLFour Corners, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLEgypt Lake-Leto, FLSeminole, FLCarrollwood, FLTrinity, FLEast Lake, FLNew Port Richey, FL
East Lake-Orient Park, FLSouth Bradenton, FLOdessa, FLWestchase, FLBartow, FLRuskin, FLBrooksville, FLDavenport, FLFish Hawk, FLZephyrhills, FLHudson, FLGulfport, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa