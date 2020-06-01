All apartments in Valrico
Last updated February 25 2020 at 1:45 AM

2742 ABBEY GROVE DRIVE

2742 Abbey Grove Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2742 Abbey Grove Drive, Valrico, FL 33594

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
You will love making this gorgeous house your new home! The front exterior boasts a beautiful lawn, a two-car garage, and charming curb appeal, while the backyard offers lots of outdoor space for weekend entertaining and a screened-in patio area. The interior stylish laminate and tile flooring throughout, lots of natural lighting for an inviting household, cozy bedrooms, updated bathrooms, lots of room for making long-lasting memories, and a kitchen equipped with updated stainless steel appliances, recessed lighting, granite countertops, a breakfast bar, center island, and beautiful wooden cabinetry. Make this your home and apply today!

Live in a tech-friendly home. Smart Home is a monthly service that helps you manage access to your home and save on your energy bill. With our Smart Home features, you can remotely lock and unlock your front door, control your thermostat, and receive notifications about your home - all through the convenience of your mobile device or computer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2742 ABBEY GROVE DRIVE have any available units?
2742 ABBEY GROVE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Valrico, FL.
What amenities does 2742 ABBEY GROVE DRIVE have?
Some of 2742 ABBEY GROVE DRIVE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2742 ABBEY GROVE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
2742 ABBEY GROVE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2742 ABBEY GROVE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 2742 ABBEY GROVE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Valrico.
Does 2742 ABBEY GROVE DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 2742 ABBEY GROVE DRIVE offers parking.
Does 2742 ABBEY GROVE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2742 ABBEY GROVE DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2742 ABBEY GROVE DRIVE have a pool?
No, 2742 ABBEY GROVE DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 2742 ABBEY GROVE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 2742 ABBEY GROVE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 2742 ABBEY GROVE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2742 ABBEY GROVE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 2742 ABBEY GROVE DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2742 ABBEY GROVE DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

