Valrico, FL
2732 Avon River Drive
Last updated December 18 2019 at 11:17 AM

2732 Avon River Drive

2732 Avon River Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2732 Avon River Drive, Valrico, FL 33596

Amenities

carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
2732 Avon River Drive - Beautiful 4 bedroom 3 bath home in Buckhorn Preserve. Freshly painted and new carpet.

(RLNE5210454)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2732 Avon River Drive have any available units?
2732 Avon River Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Valrico, FL.
Is 2732 Avon River Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2732 Avon River Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2732 Avon River Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2732 Avon River Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Valrico.
Does 2732 Avon River Drive offer parking?
No, 2732 Avon River Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2732 Avon River Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2732 Avon River Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2732 Avon River Drive have a pool?
No, 2732 Avon River Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2732 Avon River Drive have accessible units?
No, 2732 Avon River Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2732 Avon River Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2732 Avon River Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2732 Avon River Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2732 Avon River Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

