Last updated July 2 2019 at 10:24 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
245 Castlekeeper Place
245 Castlekeeper Place
·
No Longer Available
Location
245 Castlekeeper Place, Valrico, FL 33594
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
245 Castlekeeper Place - Great 3 bedroom 2.5 bath town home in Kings Mill.
(RLNE4896685)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 245 Castlekeeper Place have any available units?
245 Castlekeeper Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Valrico, FL
.
Is 245 Castlekeeper Place currently offering any rent specials?
245 Castlekeeper Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 245 Castlekeeper Place pet-friendly?
No, 245 Castlekeeper Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Valrico
.
Does 245 Castlekeeper Place offer parking?
No, 245 Castlekeeper Place does not offer parking.
Does 245 Castlekeeper Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 245 Castlekeeper Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 245 Castlekeeper Place have a pool?
No, 245 Castlekeeper Place does not have a pool.
Does 245 Castlekeeper Place have accessible units?
No, 245 Castlekeeper Place does not have accessible units.
Does 245 Castlekeeper Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 245 Castlekeeper Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 245 Castlekeeper Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 245 Castlekeeper Place does not have units with air conditioning.
