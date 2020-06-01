All apartments in Valrico
Valrico, FL
2413 Washington Road
Last updated March 13 2020 at 11:03 AM

2413 Washington Road

2413 Washington Road · No Longer Available
Location

2413 Washington Road, Valrico, FL 33594
Featherock

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Freshly Renovated Home with a Screen Patio
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,104 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come, first-served basis.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicants first months rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreement and submit the full security deposit within 48 hours after approval of the Lease. The Lease start date must be within 14 days after approval. This requ

(RLNE5533903)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2413 Washington Road have any available units?
2413 Washington Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Valrico, FL.
What amenities does 2413 Washington Road have?
Some of 2413 Washington Road's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2413 Washington Road currently offering any rent specials?
2413 Washington Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2413 Washington Road pet-friendly?
No, 2413 Washington Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Valrico.
Does 2413 Washington Road offer parking?
Yes, 2413 Washington Road offers parking.
Does 2413 Washington Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2413 Washington Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2413 Washington Road have a pool?
Yes, 2413 Washington Road has a pool.
Does 2413 Washington Road have accessible units?
No, 2413 Washington Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2413 Washington Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2413 Washington Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 2413 Washington Road have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2413 Washington Road has units with air conditioning.

